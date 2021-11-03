Khloe Kardashian is ‘So Over’ COVID-19 After Testing Positive For 2nd Time

Health update! Khloé Kardashian offered insight into how she and her daughter, True Thompson, are feeling after both testing positive for COVID-19.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 2, to let people know how her quarantine is going by sharing a throwback snap of herself looking a little bored during a past photo shoot. In the caption, she described her frustration with contracting the coronavirus for a second time.

“❤️ I am so over this!! #CovidSucks,” she wrote.

Followers were quick to offer their support. “Hang in there, my love,” one Instagram user wrote, while another wished the reality star “a speedy recovery.”

Kardashian revealed via social media on Friday, October 29, that she and her 3-year-old — whom she shares with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson — had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid. I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen,” she tweeted last week. “Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines.”

The Good American cofounder previously battled the illness in the early days of the pandemic as the KUWTK cameras were rolling on the show’s final season.

“I have been in my room,” she said during an October 2020 episode of the E! series after receiving her official diagnosis. “It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days. Vomiting and shaking and hot and then cold.”

She continued, “I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. … My chest would burn when I would cough.”

During the same episode, Kardashian noted that she’d “rather be safe than sorry” and was taking the isolation process very seriously. This time around, the former Kocktails With Khloé host is still following the recommended quarantine protocols.

The Revenge Body alum and her daughter had a more low-key Halloween than her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. The 42-year-old Poosh founder, for her part, showed off three different costumes with fiancé Travis Barker, including an homage to the 1993 film True Romance.

Still, Khloé got into the spirit by photographing her and True’s matching cat ensembles via her Instagram Story for their quarantine holiday.

Before they got sick, the California native joked that her toddler had come up with a “shady” costume idea for trick-or-treating.

“True’s gonna be Moana,” Khloé told Ellen DeGeneres during an October 21 episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show. “She wants me to be Pua, the pig. It’s a little shady of her, but that’s OK. I will be Pua for True.”