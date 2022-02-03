Not so fast! Khloé Kardashian is setting the record straight on her current relationship status amid Harry Jowsey romance rumors.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, clapped back after a Kardashian fan account posted a rumor about her and the Too Hot to Handle star, 24, chatting via Instagram on Thursday, February 3.

The account shared an alleged message from a fan who claimed that the Good American cofounder was recently “talking” and “DM-ing back and forth” with the Australia native. The post alleged on Wednesday, February 2, that Jowsey “picked up a Bentley and flowers just to deliver them to her house.”

Kardashian, however, denied the claims, commenting on the post, “ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE.”

The romance speculation came eight months after Us Weekly confirmed that the Revenge Looks Better Naked author split from Tristan Thompson for good. The pair, who share 3-year-old daughter True, were on and off since 2016.

The exes made headlines in December 2021 when news broke that Maralee Nichols was suing the former Cleveland Cavaliers player, 30, for child support after claiming he fathered her child in March of that year.

Us later exclusively revealed that Nichols gave birth to a baby boy on December 1. One month later, Thompson confirmed that he was the father of the fitness model’s child.

“Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” the Canada native wrote via his Instagram Story in January.

The NBA player — who is also the father of 5-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig — apologized to Kardashian as he was dating her at the time of conception.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” Thompson added. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

A source exclusively told Us later that month that Kardashian was “doing well” in wake of the scandal. “[Khloé] is stronger this time around when it comes to Tristan,” the insider said. “Since she has been hurt by him before, she’s hardened and is not as sad and torn up about it this time.”

Jowsey, for his part, previously dated Francesca Farago for one year after meeting while filming Too Hot to Handle in March 2019. Farago, 29, announced their breakup in June 2020 via an emotional video.

The Netflix star was briefly linked to Larsa Pippen in October 2020 before seemingly rekindling his relationship with Farago in May 2021. At the time, the duo shared photos from the same Mexican resort as Jowsey celebrated his birthday, causing fans to think they were back together.

The “Tap In With Harry Jowsey” podcast host exclusively told Us in June 2021 that he was single after briefly reuniting with his ex, saying, “We tried to give it another go, but [there was] just clear miscommunication on lot fronts. … I can tell you now [until] forever [that] I’ll never be put in a relationship or put myself in that situation again.”

In December 2021, Jowsey posted a series of photos with a mystery woman. On Thursday, he added fuel to speculation that he had a new lady in his life, sharing snaps of flowers and a Bentley.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!