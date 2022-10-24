Sending a message? Khloé Kardashian appeared to chime in as Kanye West continues to face backlash for his anti-Semitic remarks.

The Good American cofounder, 38, was one of many celebrities to show their support for the Jewish community via social media after the Grammy winner, 45, doubled down on his comments. Kardashian shared a post originally uploaded by Jessica Seinfeld on Sunday, October 23, which read, “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people.”

Kardashian circulated the positive message via her Instagram Story. Seinfeld, 51, added the caption of her initial post, “If you don’t know what to say, you can just say this in your feed.”

The cookbook author and more stars took to Instagram on Sunday after a photo of protestors in Los Angeles went viral. In the image, a group of demonstrators stood behind banners reading, “Honk if you know” and “Kanye is right about the Jews,” which were placed over a freeway. (L.A. officials — including Mayor Eric Garcetti — have condemned the demonstration.)

Earlier this month, West raised eyebrows with a series of tweets, one of which claimed he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE.” The post was since taken down and Twitter locked his account. During an interview with Piers Morgan after the controversy, the rapper apologized for his comments — but he didn’t regret what he said.

“I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the ‘death con’ [comments],” he said on the Wednesday, October 19, episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored. “I feel like I caused hurt and confusion. And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through, and that I used my platform where you say hurt people hurt people. I was hurt.”

West went on to clarify that he made the comments “knowing it’s racist,” adding, “Yes, I fought fire with fire. I’m not here to get hosed down. It’s a different type of freedom fighter.”

The “Stronger” artist’s Twitter outburst came shortly after he wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to his Yeezy season 9 presentation at Paris Fashion Week, which he later defended during an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, has not publicly addressed her ex’s recent controversies. Khloé, for her part, defended her sister in a fiery Instagram comment earlier this month after he alleged the Kardashian family has been keeping him from seeing kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

“Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect,” the former Revenge Body host wrote on October 5. “Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it.”

She continued: “Like you have pointed out yourself, she is the one taking care of your kids 80% of the time. Please Leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully. 🙏🏽 I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish 🤍.”

The reality star further shared her thoughts about the “false narratives” spread about her family during the October 13 episode of The Kardashians. “It is all gaslighting,” she told Kim, 42. “All of it is whatever narrative everyone wants to believe. We should buy them all lighters for Christmas and be like, ‘This is because you gaslight everyone.'”