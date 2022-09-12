Awkward night out? Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson both attended Beyoncé‘s 41st birthday party, although they arrived and left separately.

The Good American cofounder, 38, arrived at the star-studded event on Saturday, September 10, alongside sister Kim Kardashian. The duo both seemed to take the night’s disco theme to heart, with the KKW Beauty founder, 41, rocking a red and black sequined catsuit with oversized sunglasses, while Khloé opted for a shimmery, sheer top and matching miniskirt, which she paired with metallic knee-high boots.

The 31-year-old basketball player, meanwhile, arrived at the event with Drake, and the friends were seen leaving the party together at around 3 a.m.

Khloé and Thompson’s outing comes just over one month after the former couple welcomed their second child together, a baby boy whose name they have not yet revealed.

In late August, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who also shares 4-year-old daughter True with the NBA player, gushed about her new life as a mother of two. “I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts. My kids challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift,” Khloé told Elle. “We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”

Us confirmed in July that the pair — who dated on and off from 2016 until they split in June 2021 — were expecting a son via surrogate. Despite the happy news, a source revealed at the time that they had no plans to rekindle their romance. “Khloé and Tristan are not back together,” the insider said, adding that the duo had “not spoken since December outside of coparenting matters.”

Per the source, the reality TV personality and NBA free agent — who also shares 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig — made the decision to expand their family before news broke in December 2021 that Maralee Nichols was suing Thompson for child support, claiming that he was the father of her son, Theo, whom she gave birth to later that month. In January, the Canada native confirmed that he is the baby’s father and publicly apologized to Khloé for his infidelity.

During a June episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Khloé revealed that she was blindsided that Thompson, who had been unfaithful multiple times throughout their relationship, had father a child with another woman while they were still dating.

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f–king heads-up before the rest of the world?” the Strong Looks Better Naked author said at the time. “It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would prefer to be alone than to be around people.”

Khloé’s family have stood beside her in the wake of Thompson’s paternity scandal. “[Khloé’s sisters] are completely supportive of each other and are there for Khloé,” a source told Us in July. “They will of course be there to support her and the baby. As for Tristan, most of them have distanced themselves from him, especially after learning about him expecting a baby with Maralee.”