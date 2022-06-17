Emotional support. Tristan Thompson played Drake‘s best man in the wedding-themed music video for the rapper’s new single, “Falling Back.”

“You ready?” the NBA player, 31, asks the “Nice For What” performer, 35, at the start of the clip, which was released on Friday, June 17. “[If it] doesn’t feel right, we scrap it, we go home, and it’s done.” After Drake assures him that he’s “ready to settle down” and is “in love” with his 23 brides, Thompson grins and helps him finish getting ready for the wedding.

“[If] we’re gonna do this, we’ve got to get you right,” he tells the Degrassi alum while straightening his bow tie and checking his beard. “You only get married once.”

Thompson’s music video cameo comes just one day after the season finale of The Kardashians, which chronicled how his ex-girlfriend, Khloé Kardashian, learned that he was being sued for child support by Maralee Nichols. “I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f–king heads-up before the rest of the world?” the Good American co-founder, 37, said during the episode, which premiered on Hulu on Thursday, June 16. “It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would prefer to be alone than to be around people.”

In December 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that Thompson — who shares 4-year-old daughter True with Kardashian — was being sued by Nichols, 31, who claimed at the time that she was pregnant with the athlete’s child. According to court documents, Thompson acknowledged he had an encounter with the fitness model in March 2021, when he was still in a relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. (Thompson and Kardashian called it quits in June of that year.)

After requesting a paternity test, the Chicago Bulls player confirmed in January that he was the father of Nichols’ now-6-month-old son, Theo. He is also the father of Prince, 5, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he wrote via his Instagram Story at the time. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

He continued: “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

During Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the Strong Looks Better Naked author explained that although she felt “betrayed” by Thompson’s actions, she didn’t want it to affect his relationship with True. “No matter what he says, nothing is going to give me the answers I am looking for or the closure,” Kardashian said. “True FaceTimes him every night. I don’t speak, he just talks to True and she will never know that anything is wrong in my book, ever.”

Shortly after the episode dropped on the streaming service, a source confirmed to Us exclusively that Kardashian was still doing her best to support True’s relationship with her father. “Khloé doesn’t trash talk Tristan in front of True,” the insider said. “She does her best to shield her from all the negative stories about him. At the end of the day, he’s still True’s father and she wants True to have a loving relationship with him.”

