Keeping it real. Khloé Kardashian lovingly trolled her sister Kim Kardashian for sharing a picture of her — and revealed the apparent reason for the post.

“Awwwwww. I know this was just [posted] because it went with your feed but the caption got me 🫶🏽🥹,” Khloé, 38, commented on an Instagram photo of her and niece Chicago West shared by Kim, 42, on Saturday, December 10. “Two of my fave people,” the KKW Beauty founder captioned the snap of her sister and youngest daughter at the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show in September.

Kim has previously admitted to posting certain photos for the sake of her social media aesthetic.

“So basically, I have a grid for Instagram and I am doing pinks and blues. So, there was the cutest photo of Chicago and Stormi at Disneyland and they are wearing pink,” the California native said during a November episode of The Kardashians, addressing backlash she received for posting a photoshopped photo in October 2021.

The Hulu personality continued: “I sent [the original picture] to Kylie [Jenner] for approval and she said, ‘No. I really don’t want pics of Stormi out right now.’ I respect it. So, I photoshopped True’s face onto Stormi’s body.”

During the episode, Khloé admitted that she hadn’t been able to tell the edited snap of her daughter was fake.

“She sent it to me, and I was like, ‘You took True to Disneyland without me?’” the Good American founder recalled.

Kim, for her part, was able to laugh off the incident. “You heard it here first. It is not a major scandal. I just wanted my grid to be pink and blue. Photoshop fail,” she said.

The Kardashians star — who shares daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West — settled her divorce with the Life of Pablo rapper last month after filing in February 2021.

According to the settlement obtained by Us Weekly, Kim and West, 45, will share joint custody of their children. The documents also state that the “Bound 2” artist will pay the reality TV star $200,000 a month for child support and is responsible for 50 percent of their children’s educational and security expenses.

The exes have publicly slammed each other’s handling of the split in the past. During a September interview with Good Morning America, West claimed he hasn’t always had a say in how his kids are raised.

“I do have a voice, but I had to fight for it. That hurts you when you have to scream about what your kids are wearing. It was all a disregard for something I co-created. I co-created the children,” the Chicago native said. “It has to be coparenting. It’s not up to only the woman. Like, men have a choice also. Men’s voices matter.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, for her part, called the rapper out for his “constant attacks” of her in a February Instagram post.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she wrote at the time.

Kim has also condemned her ex-husband’s recent antisemitic remarks.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” she wrote via Twitter in October after West tweeted that he wanted to go “death con 3” on Jewish people. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

However, the Selfish author still wants the Grammy winner to be an involved coparent.

“Kim wants her children to have a relationship with Kanye and wants Kanye in their lives as their father,” a source exclusively told Us on Thursday, December 8. “Even though he and Kim are not seeing eye to eye, Kim would never want to try and stop Kanye from seeing his kids.”