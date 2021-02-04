Not so fast! James Charles attempted to pull a fast one on Kim Kardashian — but the reality star was able to catch the influencer in the act.

In Charles’ viral TikTok from Wednesday, February 3, the 21-year-old filmed himself FaceTiming several of his famous friends including JoJo Siwa, Lil Was X, Iggy Azalea and Bebe Rexha. When they picked up his call, he would say “I’m busy” and asked if he could talk to them later.

As the Skims founder answered Charles’ FaceTime, she immediately asked: “What TikTok are you doing? What TikTok scam are you doing right now?” The social media star laughed as he replied, “No!”

At the beginning of his clip, he even managed to fool Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner. “Hey, mama! I’m actually busy right now. Can I call you back a little bit later?” he said, as the 65-year-old momager responded, “What? … You’re busy?”

The YouTuber then explained, “Yea, I’m busy being famous. I have to call you back. Love you, bye.” In response, a shocked Jenner simply added, “Oh,” before Charles hung up on her.

Kardashian, 40, and Jenner aren’t the only members of their famous family that were on the receiving end of the new viral TikTok trend. On February 1, singer Justine Skye called Kendall Jenner as she was seemingly enjoying a relaxing bath.

“Hey, I’m really busy. Can I call you right back?” Skye, 25, asked Kendall, who responded in confusion, saying, “What?”

The famous family have pulled off their own social media stunts before. In December 2020, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters pranked Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, Kylie Jenner’s ex Travis Scott, Jennifer Lawrence, Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Dave Chapelle and Charles. At the time, they would stare blankly and say nothing once their caller answered.

When Charles answered the call, he was outside wearing a mask. After seeing the Kardashian-Jenners remain motionless, he asked, “What is going on?”

Throughout quarantine, the Kardashian-Jenner clan have posted many viral TikToks. Kylie, 23, made headlines in April 2020 when she and her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, reenacted several iconic moments seen on Keeping Up With the Kardashians over the years. Kim, for her part, shared an adorable dancing video last February that featured her eldest daughter, North.