Clearing the air. Kim Kardashian may not be as close with Larsa Pippen as she once was — but the beauty mogul was quick to set the record straight about whether she was throwing a dig at her former friend.

The speculation started when the Real Housewives of Miami trailer dropped on Tuesday, November 30, during which Pippen, 47, was accused by costar Adriana de Moura of trying to copy the Skims founder, 41.

“You left this group of women, come back with a butt as big as Kim Kardashian’s, trying to become the new Kim Kardashian, which you’re never going to be,” de Moura, 56, said to Pippen during a tense dinner scene. That same day, Kardashian posted a new photo of herself to Instagram with the caption, “They can steal your recipe but the sauce won’t taste the same.”

Many fans thought that was a dig at the former Bravo personality, with one social media user tweeting, “If this is the shade she was throwing, im am alll here for the pettiness.” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum replied, “No shade throwing, I don’t do subs. I want everyone to win. I just had a good caption LOL.”

The KKW founder’s post comes more than one year after her famous family distanced themselves from Pippen. The former friends made headlines when Kim, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian all unfollowed the Chicago native in April 2020.

Pippen addressed the situation later that year when she blamed Kanye West for the falling out with the Kardashian-Jenner brood.

“If Kanye feels like him and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I’m OK with that. … I will survive,” she said on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast in November 2020. “I want everyone to be happy!”

At the time, the Selling Sunset guest star said she didn’t have any issue with Kim’s decision to press pause of their friendship because West, 44, was the one who made the decision, adding, “He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that. I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim.”

Following Pippen’s claims about the musician, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Kardashians remain “unbothered” by what is said.

“The family thinks she is embarrassing and seeking attention,” the insider noted.

Earlier this year, Kim filed for divorce from the Yeezy designer after almost seven years of marriage. In response to the February filing, a second source revealed that Pippen “feels like — and hopes — her friendship with Kim will be back to normal sooner or later, especially now that Kanye’s out of the picture.”