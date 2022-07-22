Making the most of the moment — and planning for the future? Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are taking their relationship seriously amid his comments about having kids, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“They both have busy schedules at the moment, but are still making time to be together,” the insider says. “They’re very much enjoying spending time together.”

The source adds that the pair make an extra effort to travel to see each other, with Kardashian, 41, visiting Davidson, 28, in Australia earlier this month.

“It’s quite romantic,” the insider notes.

The update comes amid the Saturday Night Live alum’s confession that he wants to have kids in the future.

“[I’m] definitely a family guy. My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That’s like my dream,” the comedian said on Peacock’s Hart to Heart earlier this month. “It’s like, super corny, [but] it would be so fun. Dress up the little dude. It’s just like, I’m so excited for that chapter. … That’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier.”

According to the source, having a child with Davidson isn’t off the table for Kardashian.

“Pete would make a great dad,” the insider says. “He’s goofy and fun to be around. He wants to be a big role model for his kid/kids — something he missed out on sadly after his father passed away when he was younger. He has a really good heart and comes from a good place. He can’t wait to be a dad.”

Kardashian shares four kids — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — with ex-husband Kanye West. A second source previously told Us that Davidson, whom she’s been dating since October 2021, has “bonded” with the entire Kardashian-Jenner family.

“Kim loves how great Pete is with the kids. He’s a big kid himself and makes them laugh,” a third insider said in April. “Kim and Pete are very in sync right now, they’re very in step with each other and the relationship is easy. They’re getting closer and closer and are a really great pair.”

During his chat with Kevin Hart, Davidson added he “100 percent” sees himself getting married in the future.

“Since my dad died, I was like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to have a kid.’ And like, I don’t like saying corny s–t — the reasoning was like, ‘I don’t want a kid to ever feel like how I feel right now,'” he explained. “It wasn’t his fault [that] he passed away. But just to be there so that someone doesn’t have to feel like that. I’m very excited to do that for someone and watch them have what I didn’t.”

