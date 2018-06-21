Putting their differences aside. NeNe Leakes thanked sometimes frenemy Kim Zolciak for sending a box of “goodies” amid her husband Gregg Leakes’ cancer battle.

“What can i say other than THANK YOU! Thank you @kimzolciakbiermann for your thoughtful gift!” Leakes, 50, captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday, June 20. “Opening your box is like Christmas! Just all kinds of goodies.” Bathrobes, books — including How Not to Die and 50 Days of Hope — and products from Zolciak’s line of beauty products, Kashmere Kollections, were pictured.

Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen was surprised by the gesture. “Wow!” he commented on Leakes’ post. The duo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Marlo Hampton also wrote, “That was sweet,” in the comments section.

The Glee alum revealed how supportive her castmates have been in a heartfelt Instagram post on June 14. “Thank you so much to the ladies i work with and have worked with in the past for sending gifts, love and just good ole words of encouragement,” she wrote at the time, tagging Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Shamea Morton, Lisa Wu, Hampton and Zolciak.

She added: “and yes @Kimzolciak. We hope you all know that this really means a lot.”

Leakes and Zolciak’s relationship is oftentimes strained. Most recently, the reality stars were embroiled in a fiery fight over a video taken by Kim’s daughter Brielle, in which the 21-year-old claimed to have found roaches in Leakes’ bathroom. The 40-year-old Don’t Be Tardy star chose not to return for the upcoming eleventh season of RHOA after the incident.

Leakes announced Gregg’s cancer diagnosis on June 13. “Our New Normal and the fight begins,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her husband in the hospital. “#f—kcancer #mdandersoncancercenter # yougotthis#iloveyou.”

