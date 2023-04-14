Proud of his boys! King Charles III praised his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, while addressing the new graduating class at the princes’ former military academy.

“Speaking as a father of two alumni of this academy who remembers [William and Harry’s] passing out parades, I know they will be full of immense pride in witnessing you on parade,” the monarch, 74, said in his speech on Friday, April 14, for the 200th Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Charles participated in the tradition of inspecting nearly 200 cadets who were officially commissioned as Army Officers following their 44-week training. He also presented the graduates with new colors for the military school, which “bore the new cypher of His Majesty the King,” according to the Royal Army.

William, 40, and Harry, 38, graduated from the prestigious academy in 2006. Charles, for his part, also received military training nearly five decades ago.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“Having attended — and survived — two of the other Military Academies 50 years ago, I think I have some idea of the challenges which are inherent in military training,” the king reflected. “I have experienced the nerves, the exhaustion — even the self-doubt — but, despite such recollections, it is the lifelong friendships which are forged through shared hardship, and the humor that you find in the darkest hours of the coldest, wettest nights, which remain with you.”

Charles’ latest appearance comes weeks before his historic coronation — and amid Harry’s ongoing drama with the royals.

While he ascended the throne in September 2022 after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, the king’s official ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. His wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will also be crowned Queen Camilla at the event.

Despite the tension between Charles and Harry, the king’s youngest son will attend the coronation, though his wife, Meghan Markle, will stay at home with their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 22 months, Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday, April 12. (Charles’ coronation will take place the same day as Harry and Meghan’s son Archie’s 4th birthday.)

While there were doubts that the Duke of Sussex would be in attendance at his father’s coronation — Harry has been candid about the estrangement between himself, his brother and his father over the years — the Archewell cofounder was open to the possibility of reconciliation, he explained earlier this year.

“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” Harry, told ITV in January after the release of his tell-all memoir Spare. “But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”

While Charles is “thrilled” that his youngest son will be present for the royal event, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the monarch wishes his daughter-in-law could be there as well. The palace revealed in their Wednesday statement that “the Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

“Charles is sad that Meghan will not be in attendance. Charles was hoping the coronation would be a chance to better connect and maintain healing between them,” the insider noted to Us.

Another insider gave Us insight on Meghan’s decision to skip Charles’ coronation.

“As much as Meghan appreciates the invite to the coronation, she wouldn’t miss her son’s birthday for the world,” the source explained at the time. “Despite being the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan is a mom first.”