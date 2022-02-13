Rapper Kodak Black was hospitalized after being shot earlier this weekend.

The “No Flockin” rapper, 24, was among one of four victims who were shot outside a West Hollywood, California, restaurant, on Saturday, February 12, NBC News reports.

According to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department obtained by Us Weekly, officers responded to gunshots outside the restaurant — which was hosting Justin Bieber’s unofficial Super Bowl LVI weekend afterparty — where they responded to a call and found two of the victims had gunshot wounds.

“Preliminary investigation revealed there was a physical altercation between several individuals at the location, the LAPD statement read, seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect. “Gunshots were fired by an unknown suspect, who then fled south from the location.”

While the police statement did not confirm the victims’ identities after multiple rounds were fired, TMZ was first to report the “Tunnel Vision” musician’s injuries. All four victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and are currently in stable condition, the statement noted.

While the Florida native (real name Bill Kapri) has not addressed the incident or his injuries, he returned to social media hours later to share his excitement over the upcoming Super Bowl LVI matchup.

“Drake Say Box Seats Wit ‘Em @ Da SuperBowl 🤷 I Like Da Bengals BTW,” Black tweeted on Sunday, February 13, ahead of the Big Game in which the Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams.

The Grammy nominee rose to fame after releasing his debut single, “No Flockin” in 2014. Since then, he’s gone on to drop seven full-length albums and three EPs with Atlantic Records.

Black was previously arrested on New Year’s Day for trespassing in Pompano Beach, Florida. The charges have since been dismissed and he’s resumed work, gearing up for the February 25 release of his Back for Everything record.

The “Roll in Peace” performer was previously sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for firearms possession after he was detained at the Canadian-American border in March 2020. Former President Donald Trump later pardoned him in January 2021 before leaving office that month.

“Everything fall into place. Everything work out how it should,” Black told CBS 12 News in July 2021 about his clemency. “A lot of people when they meet me say ‘Man, I thought you was like this.’ Or, ‘I thought you was mean.’ Or, ‘I thought you was loud and stuff. I thought you was whatever.’”

