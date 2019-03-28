Kourtney Kardashian: My ‘Greatest Strength’ is ‘the Support of My Family’

Giving credit where credit is due! Kourtney Kardashian gushed over her famous family in a new interview, but the focus wasn’t their professional endeavors.

“The greatest strength in my life is the support of my family, who continues promoting my dreams,” the 39-year-old entrepreneur told Vogue Mexico for its April cover story. “One of the most important qualities that they instilled in me was to treat all people with humility and respect.”

The eldest of Kris Jenner’s children went on to note that the self-proclaimed momager taught her to “never take no for an answer.” She added: “The secret lies in getting close to the right people, those who understand your ideas and do not put limits on you.”

Kardashian is one of six Kar-Jenner kids, ranging in age from 21 to 39. The family includes sisters Kim Kardashian, 38, Khloé Kardashian, 34, Kendall Jenner, 23, Kylie Jenner, 21, and 32-year-old brother Rob Kardashian.

Beyond her siblings, Kourtney is surrounded by the love and support of her three children, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. “Every day requires a different effort because I am involved in different activities,” Kourtney, who is currently working on the launch of her lifestyle website, Poosh, explained to the outlet. “Therefore, I must be very clear in the decisions I make, to put all my attention and above all love in everything I do.”

The high-profile family is about to embark on possibly the most dramatic season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians yet. In the newly released trailer ahead of the season 16 of the hit E! series, emotions appeared to run high as real-life adventures, including Khloé’s explosive breakup with ex Tristan Thompson following a headline making cheating scandal, play out.

“Sometimes the world just forgets to be kind and that we’re all going through something,” Khloe said in the promo. “Maybe just be a little more understanding ‘cause it f–king sucks.”

Kourtney, for her part, revealed in the teaser that she has only been in love with one person in her life, seemingly hinting at the father of her kids. Disick, however, has since moved on with girlfriend Sofia Richie. “I didn’t think that I was going to find happiness again,” he said in the sneak peek.

