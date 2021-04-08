Let them talk! Kourtney Kardashian posted two photos with Addison Rae on Thursday, April 8, ahead of a Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode focused on the pair’s surprising friendship.

“In honor of tonight’s episode of #kuwtk,” the Poosh founder, 41, wrote alongside a pair of photos showcasing her and the TikTok star, 20, giggling. “Curiosity killed the cat 👯‍♀️.”

According to a clip from the Thursday episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star’s sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian tried to “get to know” Kourtney’s young bestie during a family lunch.

The pair became friends in summer 2020 and grew close quickly, causing the Kardashian-Jenner family to wonder what exactly their relationship entailed.

“Honestly, at the beginning, we were like, ‘Wait, are they hooking up?’” the Skims mogul, 40, told the dancer in the clip.

While Rae laughed, Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick chimed in.

“That was the elephant in the room. … It’s OK if you are. Nobody judges,” the Talentless designer, 37, said.

Khloé, 36, explained the interrogation in the same clip. “We all decided to get to the bottom of Kourtney and Addison,” she said in a confessional. “So, we invited Addison over for lunch but without Kourtney, because we just wanna ask a couple questions and get to know her more.”

In a separate preview for Thursday’s episode, Kim asked Kourtney’s 11-year-old son, Mason, another question about his mom and her friend: Whose bed does the Louisiana native sleep in when she stays over?

“My mom’s,” Mason told his aunt, after which Kim noted that her older sister is “not really like this with her other girlfriends.”

Since the women became friends, people outside the Kardashian-Jenner family have also questioned their bond.

“She’s 41 and she’s hanging around with 19 year olds in swimming pools,” one Instagram user commented on a photo of the pair in September 2020. The mother of three clapped back quickly. “Do you suggest a better place. I’m looking for ideas,” she wrote at the time.

Rae, for her part, has made it clear that she isn’t bothered by her 20-plus year age gap with the Kourtney and Kim Take Miami star.

“I feel like friendships can range from any age and I feel like everyone can relate to people in different ways,” she told Entertainment Tonight later the same month. “Kourtney and I just happen to have a great friendship, which is really fun.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.