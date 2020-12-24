Photoshop Fail? Fans Think Kourtney Kardashian Wasn’t Actually in Family Pic

A holiday secret? Kourtney Kardashian may have fans fooled with her appearance in the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s latest holiday pic.

The famous bunch have been enjoying quality family time during a Lake Tahoe trip. Kim Kardashian has shared glimpses from the winter getaway to her Instagram page, including a look at her “vegan” meal and a gift she received from Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

The KKW Beauty mogul, 40, also posted a photo to Instagram of herself alongside Kourtney, 41, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Scott Disick, Kris Jenner and the momager’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble. It was the Poosh founder’s appearance that drummed up quite the stir, as fans questioned whether she was actually there.

“Kourtney looks like she’s photoshopped in this photo and I love it 🤣 ,” one user commented, while a second fan wrote, “Kourtney either got shopped in or she’s feeling ghostly today.”

As a third individual noted that Kourtney “is the only one who looks as they have added her into” the photo, another user suggested that the businesswoman looked like “a cardboard cut out.”

While many fans were quick to debate over Kourtney’s cameo in the shot, one observer argued that “half of them look edited into the picture.” Meanwhile, another person questioned why Kylie Jenner is “never with” the rest of the family.

A source tells Us Weekly that “Kourtney was not photoshopped in,” clarifying that “it’s backlighting.”

The Photoshop rumors came not long after Khloé, 36, discovered that her name was misspelled as “Kholé” on a family Christmas card that was taken in the 1990s. “Wait!! @90sanxiety just pointed out the typo in my name,” the Good American cofounder wrote on her Instagram Stories on December 16. “So rude! The disrespect of it all lol.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family typically celebrates the holidays with a lavish Christmas Eve party. The event is usually hosted by Kris, but Kourtney took over for last year’s gathering.

Earlier this month, Khloé revealed that they would not have their large celebration this year due to COVID-19 cases surging. “The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year,” she tweeted to a fan on December 6. “It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978. I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”