More bad blood? Kourtney Kardashian seemingly dissed her younger sister Kim when she reposted a fan diss track from Mr. Grande to Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 23, that hailed her as the family’s best-looking member and “a skinny legend.”

“I’m the oldest of the fam / But I look the best / I’m a skinny legend / All the fans are all obsessed / When ya talk about my family / You say Kourtney and the rest / No one recognizes Kim / Until she’s undressed.”

The rap seemed to directly reference the sibling’s onscreen argument, which saw Kim, 37, announcing that Kourtney, 39, was “the least interesting to look at” after Kourtney had a scheduling conflict for the family’s annual holiday photo shoot.

The eldest Kardashian sister also posted a second video of the fan’s rhymes that seemed to defend her reasoning for being unable to attend. “I think that I just spilled way too much of the tea / When you think about shade, yeah, you think about me / I have a busy schedule, yeah I got places to be / After all, I’m the only one with a degree.”

The former Dash co-owner stopped short of posting the whole clip, however, which went on to reference Kim’s now infamous sex tape with ex Ray J (“Started out in college, Kim we know how your career began”) and long-running feud with Taylor Swift, and also took shots at sister Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal.

In addition to her Story about Kim, newly single Kourtney, who split from ex Younes Bendjima in early August, also appeared to one-up ex Scott Disick‘s girlfriend Sofia Richie when she posted a now-deleted shot of herself posing topless in a closet to Instagram Stories later that night. “Proud wife,” Kardashian wrote in a caption that covered her chest, adding, “I swear this pic is about [Stephanie Shepard’s J brand] jeans.”

The pic came just hours after the now 20-year-old posted her own sultry bikini shot to her Instagram page for her birthday, along with the words, “I’m like god—n bitch, I’m not a teen choice.”

A source told Us Weekly in August that Kourtney “doesn’t have an issue with Sofia.”

Kourtney and Kim’s feud, however, has dragged on far beyond the shouting match they got into on the season 15 premiere episode of KUWTK, with the pair taking their disagreement to Twitter as the show aired. The former also skipped the Selfish author’s baby shower for her now 6-month-old daughter Chicago in November 2017.

Kourtney spoke about the pair’s continued tension to E! News in August. “Honestly, I think it’s ongoing,” she said at the time. “I’ve been really working on myself a lot and I think through my growth, I’m better at expressing myself. I think in the past I’ve always been great at, like, not being emotional. I think that I’m better now at expressing my feelings. … It’s a lot of communication instead of letting things go back into the way that they were. It’s definitely a process and you’ll see it throughout the season.”

