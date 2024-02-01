Kristen Doute was in for a surprise when her boyfriend, Luke Broderick, told her on the air that he recently spent time at her ex Tom Sandoval‘s house.

During the Wednesday, January 31, episode of their “Sex, Love and What Else Matters” podcast, Broderick, 32, said he had something to share with Doute, 40.

“You’re not gonna like this, but that’s OK. I was at Sandoval’s house a few days ago,” Broderick revealed as Doute interrupted him. “What?” she asked. “I did not know you went over there.”

According to Broderick, he didn’t expect to spend time at Sandoval’s home, which he still shares with ex Ariana Madix, adding, “I don’t wanna call it Sandoval’s house. Sandoval and Ariana. They both own it together. It’s not just Tom’s [and] it’s not just Ariana’s.”

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast: Then and Now While some things never change, the cast of Vanderpump Rules is used to a shake-up … and a touch-up. Vanderpump Rules was introduced to Bravo viewers during a special episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in January 2013. Season 1 starred Lisa Vanderpump, who was a Beverly Hills Housewife at the time, Stassi […]

Doute noted that the night Broderick was out with Sandoval, 41, was hours before he recorded his interview on Nick Viall‘s “The Viall Files” podcast. (Sandoval notably arrived late and spent most of the podcast angrily defending his affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.)

“This was the night that you came home late, which means he got so f–ked up that he didn’t make it to Nick Viall’s podcast on time,” Doute said. When Broderick pointed out that he was back home by 2 a.m., Doute added, “If you’re home before 2, that means that motherf–ker’s up to, like, 6 a.m.”

Before Broderick continued his story, Doute threw some shade at the situation. “Go ahead. So you were at Tom Sandoval’s house and you didn’t tell me,” she quipped. “Ariana’s house. You were at my friend Ariana’s house.”

Broderick clarified that his run-in with Sandoval wasn’t intentional.

“I was at a bar with another friend that’s not on [reality] shows and everything. Anyway, it was there, and Tom shows up with Kyle Chan, who you’ll see on the season. But this group of guys show up at the bar and I was like, ‘Holy s–t, didn’t expect to see them there,'” he recalled. “We play some darts and then [decide] to go back to the house. Closest house obviously is Tom’s. We go back there and hang out for another hour or two.”

Related: Pump Rules’ Kristen Doute and BF Luke Broderick's Relationship Timeline Kristen Doute’s romance with Luke Broderick started as a summertime hookup, but quickly became something more. The Vanderpump Rules alum wasn’t necessarily looking for love when she met Broderick in June 2022. However, the duo hit it off while serving as a bridesmaid and groomsman in their mutual friend’s nuptials. “Right after we met at […]

The episode took an unexpected turn when Broderick praised Sandoval’s “sick” house.

“I’ve been there a bunch of times. But Tom kind of did an additional little tour, which is kind of Tom’s M.O. Tom likes to put his touch on everything. He has main character vibes,” Broderick explained. “He puts his own touch on this house. So I understand why he’d want to try to buy Ariana out [of the house].”

Madix, 38, and Sandoval’s house has been one of the biggest points of contention since their high-profile split. After pulling the plug on their relationship in March 2023 due to his infidelity, Madix remained in the home she bought with Sandoval in 2019.

Sandoval originally said he didn’t have anywhere else to go, which is why he remained on the property. He also explained how he and Madix used a mediator so they wouldn’t cross paths while residing in the same space. Madix, meanwhile, defended her decision to remain in her home to save money for her future.

In December 2023, Madix revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she has made moves to deal with the ownership of the house, but Sandoval didn’t want to sell. Madix ultimately filed a lawsuit on January 4 asking a judge to order Sandoval to sell their joint property.

Related: Biggest 'Vanderpump Rules' Feuds Ever — and Where the Relationships Stand Raise your glass! Since Vanderpump Rules premiered on Bravo in 2013, viewers have had a front row seat to some of the biggest reality TV fights and feuds. Kristen Doute and Tom Sandoval’s tumultuous relationship was a topic of discussion during the first two seasons. As the pair tried to work out their issues, rumors […]

Sandoval has maintained that the amount of work — and money — he put into the home means he deserves ownership. Broderick said on Wednesday that he can see the situation from Sandoval’s point of view.

“I understand both sides of it is all I’m saying, because I feel like I’ve gotten to know both of them. They’ve both been equally nice to me. No one has ever done anything that felt manipulative or mean or bad or whatever,” Broderick added. “Outside judgment would be from the public view of either one of them.”

Doute poked fun at Broderick’s attempt to play neutral while complimenting Sandoval. “So you’re just basically saying Tom has a bunch of cool LED lights in his house, so you get why he wants to buy it,” she joked. “He’s like, ‘Look at my cool gym, bro.'”

Broderick clarified that Sandoval “brought up other things” to make his point about the house. Doute, however, wasn’t having it and ended the discussion by saying Broderick sounded like Tom Schwartz, who has notably defended Sandoval in the wake of the scandal.