Celebs were out and about this week, from Kristen Stewart and Miley Cyrus looking stylish at the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscar awards dinner, to Bradley Cooper getting groomed before the Oscars, to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez enjoying a date night. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Kristen Stewart and Miley Cyrus showed off fashionable looks at the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscar awards dinner at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills.

— Lady Gaga wore Joico’s Defy Damage Protective Shield in her hair at Oscars 2019 in L.A.

— Ross Butler and Kat McNamara enjoyed a night out at the newly opened Parisian nightclub Raspoutine in West Hollywood.

— Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez enjoyed a post-Oscars dinner at Margot rooftop in Culver City, California.

11 Oscars Beauty Looks Created Using Drugstore Hair, Makeup and Skincare Products

— Director David O. Russell and philanthropists Christine and Dr. Gabriel Chiu celebrated the work of Spike Lee at a special Oscars week luncheon for Ghetto Film School in L.A.

— Anthony Anderson attended the 9th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards in Downtown L.A.

— Dash Doll star Stephanie De Souza received micro liposuction from elite Beverly Hills facial plastic surgeon Ben Talei at his Beverly Hills Center.

— Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee celebrated his 31st birthday at Lucky Strike L.A.

— Gemma Chan enjoyed a specialty Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker cocktail at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in L.A.

— Elsa Hosk was announced as the face of Reformation’s new linen collection.

— Bradley Cooper’s groomer, Natalia Bruschi, used Jillian Dempsey’s Gold Sculpting Bar on his face before the Oscars to revive tired, puffy skin.

Every Detail of the Top 10 Beauty Looks at the 2019 Oscars

— iHeartMedia announced that the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards will feature performances by Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Garth Brooks, John Legend, and Kacey Musgraves, and that Taylor Swift will receive the iHeartRadio Tour of the Year award for her Reputation Stadium Tour.

— Mötley Crüe released a new single titled “The Dirt (Est. 1981)” with Machine Gun Kelly ahead of the soundtrack to their long-anticipated Netflix film, The Dirt, based on the best-selling autobiography by the band and Neil Strauss, which is available on March 22 worldwide.

— Glenn Close celebrated Oscar eve at the SONY PICTURE CLASSICS annual nominees dinner at STK LA with Maestro Dobel Tequila.

— Rami Malek enjoyed custom bottles of Rare Le Secret in honor of his best actor Oscar win courtesy of Piper-Heidsieck.

— Diplo, The Fat Jew and Emily Ratajkowski beat the cold and partied at the beach-themed PINK PARTY III at Villain in Brooklyn presented by BABE + tarte.

— Gigi Hadid rocked Falconeri’s ultrasoft cream sweater at the Malpensa Airport coming from Milan Fashion Week.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus! Inside 2019’s Biggest Pre-Oscars Parties: Photos

— Irina Shayk shopped at the Falconeri boutique in Via Montenapoleone, Milan.

— Divorce Court star Nick Barrotta shared a laugh with Tyler Perry while attending the A Madea Family Funeral premiere at the School of Visual Arts Theatre.

— Kris Jenner pampered Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian this past Valentine’s Day and gifted them each a TruMedic Foot Massager.

