The interview has gone to the dogs! While Kristen Stewart and Nicole Kidman hopped on a virtual call to discuss their film careers and their longtime bond, the Twilight star’s pets nearly stole the show.

“I was playing the most lonely woman [in Spencer] and I was so accompanied,” Stewart, 31, explained during a conversation with Kidman, 54, on Thursday, January 27, for Variety’s Actors on Actors series. “I had my friends with me, saying, like, ’We’ve got you, babe.’ So it allows you to go deeper and sort of feel the isolation in a more meaningful way.”

As the California native started diving deeper into her acting approach to play the late Princess Diana in the 2021 film, her dog could be heard bellowing for attention in the background.

“You motherf—ker,” Stewart exclaimed amid her pet’s interruption as the Big Little Lies alum started laughing.

Kidman teased: “You have to leave that in there.”

Stewart’s dog wasn’t the only animal companion that acted up during the conversation. Earlier in the footage, her cat also sought the spotlight.

“OK, wait before we jump in,” the Charlie’s Angel actress said, going on to address Dylan Meyer, her fiancée. “Hey, Dylan? Are you going to feed that cat? … Yeah, it’s more than meowing, like, if she felt like she was talking to me, I’d be into it but she begins to scream at a certain point. No.”

The unexpected appearances of Stewart’s pets soon caught the attention of several animal-loving Twitter users, with one joking, “The dog just need a little screen time.” Another added, “She’s so cute.”

Stewart — who got engaged to Meyer in November 2021 — and her beloved pup previously made headlines after the canine appeared alongside the actress during another virtual interview in November 2020.

As she discussed her Happiest Season role with Reuters at the time, her pooch ran in front of the camera and she started petting its fur. After shooing the dog away for the duration of the discussion, Stewart didn’t bring up the surpise cameo at the time. However, she isn’t shy when it comes to gushing about her love for her pets.

“It’s painful,” Stewart discussed being away from her three Shepherd-mutt rescues during a November 2019 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “It’s awful. I wish I could text my dog and just be like, ‘Sweetheart, I’m going to be home soon.’ I’m truly obsessed with my animals. When I go away for a really long time, I take them, but you can only really travel domestically.”

Meyer, for her part, frequently shares snaps of her partner and their pets on social media.

“Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family. Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off,” the screenwriter gushed via Instagram in April 2021 alongside a snap of Stewart petting their pooch.