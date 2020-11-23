Kristin Cavallari Says 2020 Put Everything Into Perspective Amid Divorce

Looking on the bright side. Kristin Cavallari shared how the coronavirus pandemic has affected her outlook on life amid her divorce from Jay Cutler.

“I think that’s the one thing with COVID, is that we’ve all kind of learned what we’re appreciative of,” Cavallari, 33, said in the 2020 American Music Awards press room on Sunday, November 22. “I have to say my kids, of course, my family. I think I just realized what’s important in life and it’s put everything into perspective.”

The Laguna Beach alum noted that being a mom is her No. 1 priority no matter what is happening in her personal life.

“I think at the end of the day, my kids are really the only thing that matters, and good friends too,” the Uncommon James founder said. “Just all of your people in your life are what really matter.”

The True Comfort author, who shares sons Camden, 8 and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 5, with her estranged husband, 37, also spoke about appreciating her family during the upcoming holiday season.

“I am kind of a homebody as it is, and I am lucky. I live in the country, outside of Nashville, so I have property where my kids can go outside and ride their bikes, and run around,” she told reporters backstage. “So, I feel very fortunate.”

Last month, Cavallari shared her Thanksgiving plans exclusively with Us Weekly, noting it will be a family affair.

“I’m actually gonna be spending it just with my kids and Jay Cutler as a family. So, I’m looking forward to that,” she told Us in October, noting that the former NFL player will be frying a turkey and smoking a lamb leg.

The Very Cavallari alum continued: “I’m happy that we’re able to spend it together and have these conversations even though we’re in the middle of getting a divorce. So, I’m thankful for where we’re currently at.”

Us confirmed in April that the pair split after 10 years together. The former couple, who were married for seven years, have continued to put their kids first while coparenting in Tennessee.

“I know that the kids are our No. 1 priority. So, spending the first Thanksgiving together [after our split] is important because it’s what’s best for the kids and we’re able to do that,” the designer explained. “We’re in a solid enough place that we’re able to do that, and I’m really thankful for that.”

Cavallari moved on with comedian Jeff Dye in October, sparking relationship speculation when they were seen kissing in Chicago. The pair was then spotted at an “intimate” dinner in Nashville the same month.

“[Jeff] thinks he’s so lucky to be spending time with her. He loves that she owns who she is and admires her success,” the insider said. Although the mother of three “isn’t looking for someone serious right now,” the source adds, noting that their relationship is “super hot and fiery” at the moment.