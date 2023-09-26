Kristin Cavallari is just like Us — she makes up lies to get out of dates with men, too! The former reality star is all for saying she already has a boyfriend when she’s just not that into someone.

“This is what I do. I have this fake boyfriend. There are multiple men right now that think I have a boyfriend,” Cavallari, 36, shared during the Tuesday, September 26, episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast. “Why am I making up boyfriends?”

The recent Us Weekly cover star clarified that she’s only used the boyfriend excuse about “10 times” in the last few years with “guys who lived outside of Nashville.” Cavallari went on to share one specific story.

“I also said it to someone else in L.A. who I see every time I go to L.A,” she recalled, laughing. “Last time I was in L.A. [this guy] said to me … ‘How’s that boyfriend of yours?’ And I said, ‘He’s great.’ And he said, ‘What does he do?’ And I said, ‘He’s a country musician.’”

Cavallari asked herself, “What the f—k?” about the lie, clarifying that there’s “literally nobody” in her life right now.

“I will say — until now I just f—king ruined it, you’re welcome — it’s actually been kind of a nice way, because it’s a really gentle let down,” Cavallari added. “So, I don’t know, I would say maybe try it.”

Before diving into her “fake boyfriend” tactic, Cavallari joked that she would “really advise all the men to stop listening” to the podcast.

This week’s “Let’s Be Honest” podcast was all about dating, and Cavallari didn’t hold back. However, she did make it clear that she has “never” used the “fake boyfriend” excuse with “anybody I have been even semi-serious with.”

“If I have said this to you and you’re still listening, I have said it before when it’s been true,” she added. “So, if you want to bring it up with me, just go ahead and text me after this episode.”

Cavallari had a seven-year marriage with ex-husband Jay Cutler before they announced their split in April 2020. Their divorce was finalized two years later.

As she’s been navigating single life, Cavallari has been candid with her fans about putting herself out there romantically. During her first episode of the “Let’s Be Honest” podcast from earlier this month, she did tease plans to “reveal” her boyfriend to listeners. It’s unclear if she was just teasing — what will now be referred to as — the “fake boyfriend” excuse.

Cavallari giving her “fake boyfriend” a career as “a country musician” is wildly ironic considering she was romantically linked to Morgan Wallen in June after they were spotted in Nashville together.

The Laguna Beach alum clarified the outing, revealing she’s “not dating him,” while on the September 12 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

In Us Weekly’s recent cover story, Cavallari said that her three kids — Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 7 — met “one person” she dated “because they were a fan of his.”

On WWHL, one fan asked Cavallari to reveal the “mystery celebrity.”

“Well, it’s obviously Morgan Wallen,” Andy Cohen said. “She just said her kids are big fans of his.”

Playing coy, Cavallari made a “zipping her lips” motion with her hands as Cohen tried to “crack the case” about their possible date.

“So, you went on a date with him, because your kids are big fans,” the Bravo boss said. Cavallari replied, “I don’t know. I don’t know.”