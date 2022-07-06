Blaming the booze? After claiming her response to Erika Jayne yelling at Garcelle Beauvais’ son was “misinterpreted,” Kyle Richards is hinting at a different culprit — alcohol.

“We are all parents and [I] certainly wouldn’t want anyone speaking to any of our children like that,” Kyle, 53, wrote via Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 5. “Until Mexico, we had never seen Erika drink like that. So this was new behavior we were seeing. I think while focusing on that, the more important issue was being minimized.”

The Halloween Kills star went on to say that she “hopes you know me well enough now to know I certainly do not condone speaking to children like that,” adding that she “never posts things like this” but felt “absolutely terrible watching these clips.”

The lengthy statement comes one day after a preview of the Wednesday, July 6, episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills showed Erika, 50, instructing 55-year-old Beauvais’ son Jax, 14, to “get the f–k out” of his mom’s birthday party.

Kyle and her husband Mauricio Umansky were called out by fans following the release of the sneak peek for praising Erika’s “more relaxed” attitude during the party — something the California native claims wasn’t “meant to be disrespectful.”

“I had not seen what Erika said to Jax in person but was told about it the following day, along with some other funny moments,” she said, clarifying that she was referring to the “Pretty Mess” singer being drunk, not the incident itself.

Richards also addressed her behavior towards Sutton Stracke in the social media post, explaining that she “obviously had a few drinks” before claiming the 50-year-old’s two miscarriages sounded like “bulls—t.”

“When I woke up that morning I thought about what happened the night before and I realized that maybe Sutton was sharing her story with Diana to connect with her in some way,” the Bravo personality wrote. “I immediately called Sutton and apologized to her. I consider Sutton a close friend and care about her a lot. Sutton accepted my apology and we moved on.”

During a Tuesday interview with U.K Metro, Kyle was asked whether she’d been able to discuss the drama with Garcelle since the scene had made headlines, to which the socialite replied, “Actually no, because I’m in London. I don’t know what time [it is], it’s 2 a.m. or something right now, I’m not even sure. But that’s my plan … to send her a text.”

Prior to the season 12 premiere of RHOBH in May, fans of the show noticed that Garcelle had unfollowed Erika on social media. The Jamie Foxx Show alum exclusively told Us Weekly during a February interview that she wasn’t on the best terms with the former Chicago star, saying, “For me, I wanna follow people that [when] you’re seeing their feed, you wanna follow them. You wanna like them. You want to cheer them on, and I just didn’t wanna do that. I didn’t wanna see it.”

