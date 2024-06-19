Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky put aside their differences to surprise their 16-year-old daughter, Portia, with a brand new Porsche.

In a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, June 18, by Richards and Umansky’s daughter Sophia, Portia looks shocked when she realizes her parents left a new Porsche in the driveway. “Are you kidding me?” the teen says before bursting into tears.

Richards, 55, and Umansky, 53 — who share daughters Alexia, 28, Sophia, 24, and Portia — hugged their youngest daughter before having her take the car out for a new spin. (Richards is also mom to Farrah, 35, whom she shares with ex Guraish Aldjufrie.)

“I’m whipping it,” Portia joked in another clip posted via Sophia’s TikTok account.

Richards and Umansky, who announced their separation in July 2023, previously reunited to celebrate Portia’s 16th birthday in March, per pictures obtained by Page Six.

After 27 years of marriage, Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that Richards and Umansky had officially separated.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while, but are still currently living together,” a source shared with Us at the time, adding that the estranged pair “are amicable while they figure out the next steps.”

Later that month, another source told Us that Richards and Umansky “almost ended their marriage.”

“But after the [split] news broke, they decided to give their relationship some more care and are building back up their foundation,” the insider explained, noting that they “really want to find a way to make it work.”

Despite being split for several months, the duo continued living together until May, at which point an insider revealed that Umansky was finally looking to move out of their home and purchased a new luxury condo.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been living separately for the last few months and he’s been staying there,” a source shared with Us. “They’ve both been traveling a lot recently, so it’s working out where they don’t stay under one roof.”

Amid reports that Umansky had moved out, Richards removed her estranged husband’s last name from her Instagram bio that same month.

Although the duo are seemingly done for good, Richards shared that Umansky will still appear on the next season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I’m sure he will because, you know, he is obviously family,” she shared during her Amazon Live stream in May, adding that returning to the show herself was a “much harder decision” for her than any other year because of their split.

“I was torn because it’s been a long time since I’ve been on the show, and last year was hard, and I just — I really wanted to get back to having some fun on the show, and I just needed some more time since the reunion,” she explained.