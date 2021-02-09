Watch Kylie Jenner Do Caitlyn Jenner’s Makeup for the 1st Time

Father-daughter bonding! Kylie Jenner had a few heart-to-heart moments with Caitlyn Jenner while doing her makeup for the first time.

“This is the highlight of my life,” Kylie, 23, told her dad, 71, when she took over Caitlyn’s YouTube channel on Saturday, February 6. “Did you ever think that this day would come?”

The Olympian, who came out as transgender in 2015, admitted she didn’t think she would ever have one of her daughters doing her face but noted that “Kylie always talked about makeup” growing up. “She was obsessed with makeup,” Caitlyn, who shares both Kendall Jenner, 25, and Kylie with ex-wife Kris Jenner, added.

As the Kylie Cosmetics founder helped her dad get glammed up, the two spoke about their passions and how Caitlyn feels about her and Kendall still calling her “Dad.”

“I feel like it is one of the best decisions I ever made,” the Secrets of My Life author told his youngest child. “I think everyone out there has to do it their own way.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also opened up to Caitlyn about her motivational videos, revealing that she “cried within the first five minutes” of watching them. “It made me want to get up and workout and finish my goals for the day,” Kylie said.

The entrepreneur revealed that her daughter, Stormi, is not into makeup just yet, saying that she is “very athletic. She’s going to be like me and Kendall … and you.”

Caitlyn laughed at Kylie’s athleticism claim, which prompted her to respond, “I’m good anything I put my mind to — sports-wise.”

As the primping session continued, Caitlyn shared some of her favorite stories from Kylie’s childhood.

“You were actually very good as a child,” she said. “I think one of the reasons is that you grew up in this family with a bunch of other kids.”

Kylie then revealed Caitlyn’s final look to both her dad and their YouTube viewers.

“I love that. Not bad for 71,” the Olympic gold medalist said. “This was so much fun.”

Last month, Caitlyn revealed that Kylie holds a special place in her heart because the two spend a lot of time together.

“We try to [have dinner] once a week, once every two weeks,” she said on a January 2021 episode of Dear Media’s “Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast. “I go over there and she always has these great meals — prepared, she doesn’t [make] them. … But they’re so good!”

The Finding the Champion Within author added: “[We] just have a glass of wine and talk about stuff and this and that. And so from that standpoint, we’re a lot closer.”

Caitlyn is also father of sons Brandon Jenner and Brody Jenner whom she shares with ex-wife Linda Thompson, and daughter Cassandra Marino and son Burt Jenner with ex-wife Chrystie Crownover.

The I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! alum split from Kris, 65, in 2015, the same year she publicly came out as transgender. The pair were married for 24 years.