Why sip tea when you can sip wine? Kylie Jenner shared a telling message with her fans ahead of the Sunday, June 23, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in which the fallout from her former BFF Jordyn Woods’ hookup with Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, will play out.

“Another day another episode of me minding my own business,” the Kylie Cosmetics CEO, 21, wrote on Instagram on Thursday, June 20, alongside two photos of herself drinking white wine and eating strawberries while sitting on top of an outdoor table in a white leotard and sneakers.

Jenner’s post came hours after E! released a sneak peek of the explosive episode, in which she detailed her first phone call with Woods, 21, about the cheating scandal.

“I called her and she didn’t really say anything. She was just, like, you know, crying the whole time,” the reality star explained. “I was just telling her that I’m, like, scared of [her] now. … And then I pretty much told her exactly what we’ve been talking about. Like, ‘You weren’t thinking about True, about Khloé, about me, [and] you weren’t thinking about yourself. Like, look what you did.’ You could do whatever, but when it affects my family, me, then that’s when it’s a problem.”

Kim Kardashian, for her part, explained that she was surprised Woods did not apologize. “I would have been on Khloé’s doorstep, bawling my eyes out, being like, ‘F–k, I don’t know what the f–k I was doing. Holy s–t, I’m a f–king idiot,” the KKW Beauty founder, 38, said.

Us Weekly confirmed in February that Khloé, 34, ended her two-plus-year relationship with Thompson, 28, after he kissed Woods at a house party in Los Angeles. The Cleveland Cavaliers player had previously cheated on the Revenge Body host with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True, now 14 months.

When asked about Sunday’s episode, Woods — who moved out of Jenner’s house in the wake of the scandal — told Entertainment Tonight, “Hopefully … the real me will shine. Life moves on. Money doesn’t stop. The world doesn’t stop. And hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!