It was business as usual for Kylie Jenner. The 20-year-old continued to promote her Kylie Cosmetics products and Lip Kits just a few hours after photos and videos surfaced of Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating on her pregnant sister Khloé Kardashian.

Jenner showed off various products from her makeup line in a series of posts on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 10. “Geeeeez this color!!!” she captioned photo of herself wearing bright-red lipstick. Later on, she snapped a picture of four Lip Kit boxes, writing, “THESE BADDIES OFFICIALLY DROPPED ON THE SITE.”

The Life of Kylie star wasn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family who publicly ignored the cheating scandal. Kourtney and Kim Kardashian continued to share snaps on Instagram from their recent Turks and Caicos vacation, while Kendall Jenner uploaded photos from her skydiving adventure with Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

SAY NO MORE 🤫 KylieCosmetics.com @kyliecosmetics A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 10, 2018 at 8:05pm PDT

Meanwhile, Khloé, 33, and Thompson, 27, have yet to publicly comment on the cheating scandal surrounding their relationship. Neither have shared any posts on their social media accounts since the news broke on Tuesday afternoon.

As previously reported, the Daily Mail published photos and a video that appeared to show the Cleveland Cavaliers player kissing an unidentified woman at a club in New York City on Saturday, April 7. The Shade Room then released pictures of Thompson and the woman entering a hotel around 5 a.m.

TMZ later posted surveillance footage that appeared to show Thompson making out and getting physical with two other women at a hookah lounge near Washington, D.C., in October.

“None of his friends are surprised by this and they all know he cheats,” an insider close to the NBA pro told Us Weekly exclusively. “Most of his friends and people in his circle also cheat and don’t think there’s anything wrong with it.”

A source close to the Kardashian-Jenner family told Us that the clan “had concerns about [Khloé’s] relationship with another basketball player” after Lamar Odom, who admitted to repeatedly cheating on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star during their 2009 to 2016 marriage.

Us exclusively revealed in September that Khloé is expecting her first child with Thompson, who is already the father of 15-month-old son Prince with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. The Good American designer confirmed the news in December and is due to give birth any day now.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!