As a friend of the Kardashian family, La La Anthony only wants the best for Khloé Kardashian’s love life, particularly following the reality star’s dramatic split from longtime boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Anthony, 36, revealed her hopes for Kardashian’s next romance as she attended the American Apparel & Footwear Association’s American Image Awards 2019 in New York City on Monday, April 15. “Listen, whatever makes her happy will make me happy,” the former MTV VJ exclusively told Us Weekly. “I don’t care who it is. Whatever makes her happy. She’s an amazing, beautiful person.”

Kardashian, 34, split from Thompson, 28, after he was caught making out with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s best friend, at a party in February. It wasn’t the Cleveland Cavaliers player’s first cheating scandal: Multiple sources confirmed to Us in April 2018 that Thompson had been with several women before the birth of his and Kardashian’s daughter, True, that same month.

The Good American designer later vowed not to let her drama with Thompson interfere with his relationship with True, and the former couple reunited for the birthday party Kardashian threw for the 12-month-old on Sunday, April 14. The NBA star posted a video of himself holding the birthday girl at the party, expressing his love for his “princess” in his caption of the clip.

The newly single Kardashian is “doing really well,” a source told Us in March. “She’s loving being a mom and happy to have the Jordyn and Tristan drama behind her. She’s looking forward to the future, not the past.”

Anthony is looking forward to Kardashian’s future too. “She’s stunning, she’s beautiful from the inside and out, and I just want her to be happy,” she added on Monday.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

