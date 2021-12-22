Finding rescue dogs their fur-ever home! Based in Los Angeles, the Labelle Foundation is a nonprofit dog rescue that specializes in canine moms and babies, orphan puppies and medical dogs — and is seeking assistance to continue its mission during the holiday season.

The foster-based organization is currently looking for donations as they help various dogs find their forever homes. Per a description on their website, Labelle is always in need of pee pads, blankets, kibble, crates and more supplies to take care of these creatures.

“Your donation goes directly to the rescue of animals in danger, whether they are suffering on the street or languishing in the shelter; we immediately tend to all medical illness and injuries, foster them in homes, get them obedience or behavioral training and finally find them their permanent loving family,” a statement on their website read. “Any amount helps makes a difference for these abused and discarded animals! Thank you for loving the animals as much as we do.”

The nonprofit strives to rescue dogs that are listed first on shelters’ euthanasia lists to give them their best chance at loving, happy lives with supportive owners. In addition to donating supplies or financial assistance, aspiring pet owners can also foster or adopt a dog of their own.

As a shelter, Labelle relies on its volunteers to care for the animals like their own before they are placed in foster homes. Fostering a dog can help socialize pets “to give them their best chance of success in their future families.”

“The Labelle Foundation cannot thank all of their foster parents enough for helping them save lives and are always in need of more,” a statement read. “If you are staying local to LA this holiday season please consider opening up your home to a pup in need to give them their best holiday yet!”

Labelle specializes in the care of orphaned puppies, seeking volunteers to care for these animals until they are at least 8 weeks old by giving them round-the-clock care, food and teaching them how to go to the bathroom before finding their “fur-ever” homes. As of December, the rescue has placed nearly 125 dogs in foster homes.

“Through engaging the community far and wide, the Labelle Foundation aims to serve the animal rescue community by specializing in neonatal orphans, medical dogs and mothers and babies,” the organization’s mission statement reads. “Their goal is to help the animals they rescue find loving forever families, save as many lives as possible, and educate on the importance of responsible dog ownership.”

A running description of Labelle’s needed supplies can be found via an Amazon wish list.