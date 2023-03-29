Putting him on blast. Lala Kent slammed Tom Sandoval for allegedly taking Raquel Leviss to the same restaurant where he celebrated his relationship with Ariana Madix.

“They went to Musso and Frank after [the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion taping],” Kent, 32, claimed on the Wednesday, March 29, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast. “It was the same place that he took Ariana to for their [nine-year] anniversary back in January. That’s where they went.”

The Utah native went on to call her costar a “one-trick pony” for his alleged “patterns” with Leviss, 28, and Madix, 37. “Now he’s been outed, [so] Raquel has been upgraded,” she said, referring to Sandoval’s date night with the California native shortly after filming the cast reunion on Thursday, March 23.

Kent continued: “She’s no longer a mistress, she’s whatever she is or isn’t. We’re taking her to Musso and Frank for a bottle of wine and some oysters.”

During the podcast episode, Kent threw shade at Sandoval for his “calculated” move after coming face-to-face with his ex-girlfriend.

Madix, for her part, weighed in on Leviss and Sandoval’s outing, saying in a video obtained by Page Six on Sunday, March 26, “I don’t know what they do. At this point, I don’t care about anything that either of them does.”

Earlier this month, Us Weekly confirmed that the Florida native and Sandoval called it quits. “They were having problems for a while,” a source told Us, adding that things “only came to a breaking point” when Madix found out that her then-boyfriend was unfaithful with Leviss.

The beauty pageant contestant later issued a public apology to Madix, writing via Instagram, “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

Leviss also addressed where she and the Missouri native stand now.

“Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship,” she explained. “Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be OK with being alone. I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal.”

The entire Bravo cast reunited on Thursday to hash out their issues following the affair. After wrapping the reunion taping, Kent offered a glimpse at what fans can expect from the upcoming special.

“That was the most exhausting reunion I’ve ever done in my life,” she explained via Instagram Stories. “I’m drained. I feel like I want to crawl into a hole and sob and scream, but I’m happy to be home now with my little one, crawl in bed, watch Seinfeld and just, like, regroup.”

The Give Them Lala author shared more insight on the signs that previously pointed to a connection between Sandoval and Leviss. “I was seeing things that just didn’t add up,” she told Jeff Lewis during a Tuesday, March 28, appearance on the SiriusXM show “Radio Andy.” “And then I learned after [the affair] was confirmed a lot of the things everyone else saw and they didn’t think it was red flags like opening the door and seeing Raquel and Sandoval under covers together. And they’re like ‘Oh, this is weird but they’re just best friends. I’m like what?’”

Meanwhile, Madix enjoyed a night out with Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Kristen Doute and Dayna Kathan after filming the reunion. In a clip uploaded by Kathan, 32, the group was seen booing as footage of Sandoval and Raquel played at the bar where they were all gathered.

Sandoval, for his part, admitted he had his regrets about the scandal during a rare public outing. “Hindsight’s always 20/20,” the reality star, 40, told TMZ on Monday, March 27. “Like, if you look back at a situation, you think of all the things you should have, would have done better.”