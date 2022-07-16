Their new normal. Lala Kent faced many ups and downs with Jax Taylor in the past — but the reality star has one reason to stay on good terms with her former Vanderpump Rules costar.

“I’m cordial with him because Brittany [Cartwright] is one of my best friends,” Kent, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, July 15. “It would be the same type of situation if Katie [Maloney] and Tom [Schwartz] were still married. I would have to maneuver those waters in the same way I have to maneuver them with Jax and Brittany.”

The beauty mogul noted that the drama from the Bravo series makes friendships “messy” off screen. “I hate that. I’m like, ‘Why can’t we just have normal lives?'” she added. “It’s like, ‘Bitch because if you were a normal person that didn’t hold onto petty s–t [then] you wouldn’t have a TV show!'”

Viewers were introduced to Taylor, 43, and Kent’s tumultuous relationship when the Utah native joined the cast in season 4. At the time, the duo developed a flirty connection that fizzled out when Cartwright, 33, officially moved to Los Angeles to be with the former sweater designer.

Taylor and Cartwright, who faced their own onscreen issues after he cheated with Faith Stowers, went on to tie the knot in June 2019. Less than one year later, they expanded their family with son Cruz (born in April 2020). The reality TV couple announced their departure from Vanderpump Rules in December 2020.

During her interview with Us, Kent weighed in on Taylor and Cartwright’s recent drama with Stassi Schroeder. (The former coworkers found themselves at odds when Taylor and Cartwright didn’t attend Schroeder, 34, and Beau Clark‘s May nuptials in Italy.)

“I’m kind of in my own world right now. So I learned that Scheana [Shay] did a podcast with Brittany [about the drama]. I have yet to hear it. My friends are very respectful in the sense where they’ll talk to me about things, but then I think they realize which I wish they wouldn’t,” Kent shared. “I’m like, ‘Give me the petty drama because I want that s–t.’ I’m in the heavy type of s–t. I want the light.”

She added: “I think they read the room and I feel like this is gonna be very trivial to Lala. So Brittany is one of my nearest and dearest friends [and] I really hope that at least Stassi and Britney can get to a good place.”

Kent, for her part, is looking forward to documenting a new chapter of her life on Vanderpump Rules. Amid filming season 10, the Give Them Lala author admitted that the transition has been “very weird” following her split from Randall Emmett late last year.

“My life is very different. I’m in a good place. If you took my life and it was like a puzzle, I would say it’s pretty much finished. There are just a few pieces I need to find. I know this is such a strange analogy, but I feel happy. I’m excited to be back,” she told Us. “Hanging out with your friends and being able [to] forget the cameras are there. I think the one thing that makes me nervous is I forget the cameras are there and then I come home and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, what did I just share?'”

According to Kent, fans can expect to see more glimpses of her exploring the single life. “I’m excited for people to see single Lala. They really haven’t seen that,” Kent, who shares daughter Ocean with Emmett, 51, added. “This is the first time that people are going to see me completely single [where I am] thinking about my child [and] venturing into the dating world.”

With reporting by Sarah Hearon

