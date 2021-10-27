Nothing but a coincidence? Lala Kent and Randall Emmett released an episode of their podcast amid split rumors, but the latest installment only added to the speculation that they have called it quits.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, began the Wednesday, October 27, episode of “Give Them Lala … With Randall” with an explanation. “Hello, gorgeous. Welcome to the ‘Give Them Lala’ podcast,” she said in a solo recording. “We had an intro, and there was some technical difficulties, and once we sent them over to our producer, the file was nowhere to be heard. So here’s the alternative. I’m literally sitting in [daughter] Ocean’s nursery giving you guys this intro.”

Kent noted that she would not be discussing the Tuesday, October 26, episode of Vanderpump Rules because she “slacked” and did not watch it. She then encouraged fans to call into the podcast with questions for her.

“I always love hearing from you guys, answering whatever questions you have,” she said. “It just makes me feel like we’re in a more intimate setting. The whole reason I started this podcast was so that we all could feel this connection and bond and we could get closer to each other.”

Kent did not mention Emmett, 50, in the intro during Wednesday’s episode like she normally does. In past installments, he has spoken during the initial segment or she has referred to the show as “Give Them Lala … With Randall.”

The film producer was present for the remainder of the podcast, which featured a previously recorded interview with Jesse Metcalfe. Emmett told the Desperate Housewives alum, 42, that he and Kent gave “a very, very warm welcome about your career and how great of a human you are and a friend to us” during the intro that she claimed was lost earlier in the episode.

Kent sparked split rumors on October 17 when she seemingly deleted all of her Instagram photos with Emmett. She also posted an Instagram Story video of two men pushing the pair’s 7-month-old daughter, Ocean, in a stroller while Beyoncé’s song “Sorry” played and “liked” an Instagram meme that referred to speculation about the Florida native cheating.

The Bravo star has been spotted without her engagement ring on multiple occasions since her social media activity made headlines, although neither she nor Emmett has commented on their relationship status. She has also previously stated that she archives pics of her fiancé when she’s upset because she’s “petty.”

Kent’s Vanderpump Rules costar Ariana Madix alluded to trouble during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday. “I have spoken to her. I don’t know what’s gonna happen in the future. I really don’t know, like, what she’s planning on doing,” she said. “And certainly, it’s been a crazy week, but I have spoken to her and I support whatever decision she makes.”

The duo went public with their romance in 2017 and announced their engagement in September 2018. They welcomed Ocean in March. Emmett also shares daughters London, 11, and Rylee, 7, with ex-wife Ambyr Childers.