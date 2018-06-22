Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have no official plans to walk down the aisle, but the Vanderpump Rules star’s boyfriend already has her father’s permission to get down on one knee and pop the question.

“My mom told me that Ran had asked my dad for my hand before he passed away over the phone,” Kent, 28, revealed during a Friday, June 22, appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show.

“That makes me so happy because I am struggling with the fact that … I won’t have a dad to see me, you know, have babies or get married,” the Bravo star continued, starting to cry. “That just means a lot to me that Ran did that before he passed.”

The reality TV personality revealed in April that her father had died.

“Rest in paradise, my sweet dad. The world seems to be spinning much slower,” she captioned a video with her dad on Instagram. “I’ve never felt so lost. I’ve never felt so sad. My world has crumbled.”

Kent’s Vanderpump Rules costars traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah, to be by her side for the funeral in May. A few days after the ceremony, the reality star publicly thanked her beau for his support during the difficult time.

“You are my rock. My heart & soul. You saved me- Kept me from drowning in the darkest time of my life,” she wrote on Instagram on May 6. “I cherish the human you are. Thank you, my love.”

Emmett, meanwhile, teased his future with Kent during a rare joint interview with Us Weekly earlier this month.

“Listen, I love Lala and I’m going to be with her always and forever,” the 47-year-old producer exclusively told Us at the New York premiere of his film Gotti on June 14. “So, that’s for the stars to align when they align.”

Kent added that she is “so happy” with Emmett, whom she referred to as “my man” on Vanderpump Rules until they recently went public with their relationship.

