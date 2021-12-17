RHOM's Larsa Pippen Is Still ‘Friendly’ With Kim Kardashian After Fallout

Setting the record straight. Amid speculation about Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian’s years-long friendship, the Real Housewives of Miami personality has gotten candid about where the women stand now.

“We are friendly, we’re friends,” Pippen, 47, told Access Hollywood on Thursday, December 16, about her bond with the Skims mogul, 41. “You know what, I think the whole [Jordyn Woods cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson] situation that happened before me kind of dictated how I was perceived from people that don’t know anything about it. I’m like, ‘How did I fall into this?’”

The reality TV star added, “I love them [the Kardashian family], my children love them. Our families are so intertwined.”

The Illinois native even asserted that she “doesn’t think” they were ever throwing shade at one another.

“I feel like the person I had the conflict with [on RHOM] just wanted a reason, she may have been drunk, I don’t know,” Pippen told the outlet about Kardashian being name-dropped on Peacock’s fourth season. “She just kept bringing up my friends and I had nothing to do with that conversation. I wanted no part of that conversation, by the way. I just feel, like, I’m in a really good place. I’m in a different place in my life than when I was on season 1; I have so much going on for myself that I’m not going to let someone come in and just, like, tear down all the stuff that I’ve worked so hard to get.”

The Larsa Marie founder’s revelations came hours after her reality TV return when RHOM debuted on the NBC streaming platform, in which she seemingly addressed the pair’s friendship strain.

“People thought I wouldn’t make it without Scottie [Pippen, her ex-husband]. People thought I couldn’t make it without some old friends,” Larsa explained as a snap of her and the Selfish author were shown on screen. “I’m great. I just basically want to, like, live my best life, have fun, do whatever I want unapologetically. … I’m proud of who I am today. Like, s–t, I’m winning. Like, s–t, I’m doing great.”

The two reality TV personalities first sparked feud rumors after eagle-eyed fans noticed in April 2020 that the Kardashian family — including the KKW Beauty founder, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian — unfollowed Larsa and vice versa.

Larsa, for her part, publicly addressed the drama several months later, claiming that Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye West, was responsible for the two friends drifting apart.

“If Kanye feels like him and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I’m OK with that. … I will survive,” Larsa said during a November 2020 interview on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast. “I want everyone to be happy!”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum — who is the godmother to Larsa’s 13-year-old daughter Sophia — previously denied any bad blood between the two women earlier this month.

“They can steal your recipe but the sauce won’t taste the same,” Kim captioned an Instagram photo in December after the RHOM trailer alluded to the drama. While fans speculated that it was about the duo, the reality star later tweeted, “No shade throwing, I don’t do subs. I want everyone to win. I just had a good caption LOL.”