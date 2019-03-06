Such a success story! Lauren Burnham had all the right reasons for sending love to husband Arie Luyenduyk Jr. on the first anniversary of their engagement.

“A year ago today I got engaged to the love of my life while the world watched,” Burnham, 27, captioned an Instagram photo on Wednesday, March 6, of the pair locking lips following their After the Final Rose special. “Our story is pretty unconventional, but it’s ours. Grateful for @bachelorabc bringing us together, because he’s the best thing that ever happened to me. Happy engagiversary babe. Xo.”

Luyendyk Jr., 37, sent fans into a frenzy last year after breaking up with his Bachelor season’s winner, Becca Kufrin, in a televised segment that aired on AFTR in order to pursue his runner-up, Burnham.

Despite the controversy, Kufrin, 28, went on to become Bachelorette and she got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen. As for the race car driver and the Virginia Beach native, Us Weekly broke the news in November that the lovebirds are expecting their first child together, a baby girl, and just two months later, Us exclusively revealed that the duo tied the knot in Maui.

The real estate agent previously told Us that he got emotional on his wedding day before exchanging vows with the swimsuit designer. “I caught a glimpse of her in the distance and I just, I started crying,” he recalled in January. “She looked so stunning — she was everything I could have imagined in that moment.”

Burnham added that marrying Luyendyk Jr. meant the world to her: “Everything that I imagined, it was that and 10 times better.”

Chris Harrison, who officiated the ceremony, also got choked up watching the couple say their “I do’s.”

“I didn’t think I’d get emotional. I usually don’t, but when she started walking down the aisle, it kind of hit me,” he told Us after occasion. “Just listening to them and watching them interact with each other and with the families, and time and time again, the same thing is said over and over, and that is they’re perfect together. They fit together, they compliment each other.”

