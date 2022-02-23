Clearing the air. After Lauren Graham accidentally fueled Gilmore Girls reunion speculation, she is setting the record straight.

“Sweet Peoples: sorry for any confusion,” the actress, 54, wrote via Twitter on Tuesday, February 22. “I retweeted that clip because I thought it was fun but I have nothing @GilmoreGirls-related to announce except that I continue to be bad at the internet and I continue to love you all.”

Hours earlier, the Hawaii native made headlines when she reshared a clip from season 4 onto her social media page. She captioned her tweet with a nerd-face emoji, alongside the original “how we’re feeling today” message from the show account.

The original tweet — posted on Monday, February 21 — featured a GIF of Graham’s character holding up two cell phones to both of her ears when Luke Danes (played by Scott Patterson) came up to her to tell her food was ready. Lorelai then quipped that she was talking to her “other two personalities.” (She was actually speaking with then-boyfriend Jason Stiles, played by Chris Eigeman, and daughter Rory Gilmore, played by Alexis Bledel, on separate phone lines in the scene.)

After Graham’s simple retweet, eagle-eyed fans were quick to wonder if her sudden social media appearance meant a GG-related announcement was on the horizon.

“Are you hinting something here Lauren or just teasing us?!,” one social media user tweeted. Another quipped, “WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON? NOW THAT LAUREN IS IN IM SCARED.”

The Parenthood alum starred as the fast-talking Lorelai Gilmore for seven seasons, which aired on the WB and then the CW between 2000 to 2007. She later reprised her role — alongside TV daughter Bledel and most of the OG cast — for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. The Netflix limited series premiered in November 2016.

While showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino and the stars have not confirmed future episode plans of GG, the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist alum is always down to slip on Lorelei’s eclectic wardrobe again.

“I put that window into all my new jobs just in case,” Graham said during a March 2021 SiriusXM interview. “And it’s not — I don’t want to start any new rumors — it’s not for any concrete reason. I have a loyalty and an openness to working with [Amy], first of all.”

She continued at the time: “And because we could never have predicted [a revival] in the past, so that door is open. Is it creatively warranted? Is it, you know, something? I don’t know. I don’t know. But yes, technically yes.”

