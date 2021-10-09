Looking back. While it’s been nearly five years since Scott Patterson last stepped into the role of Luke Danes on Gilmore Girls, he’s been able to revisit the role for his “I Am All In” recap podcast.

Following the success of his iHeartRadio podcast, the 63-year-old Pennsylvania native appeared at New York Comic-Con on Friday, October 8, where he regaled die-hard fans with memories from his acting experience on the WB and Netflix series. The former baseball player even admitted to Us Weekly that there were “lots” of scenes he’d like to revisit if he had the chance.

“I’ve never seen the show,” Patterson exclusively told Us. “In my podcast, it’s all about watching the show for the first time, so I’m picking up episodes that I’m, like, not comfortable with the acting that I do. So, there’s been a few of those.”

In particular, the Saw V actor noted a cringeworthy scene between him and Melissa McCarthy (who played Sookie St. James) during the first season, which aired in 2000.

“I think yelling at Sookie, so, god, almost violently to get out of the back of the counter because she was invading my space,” the “I Am All In” podcast host revealed. “I think I went a little too big on that; I think that’s a do-over.”

He continued, “Bad of the character … For me, I was like, ‘No, no, tone it down.’ I think I did [try to tone it down] but [production] kept encouraging me to go go go, and I’m like, ‘This just felt a little much.’ I mean, I really ripped her and then she sat down with Lorelei [played by Lauren Graham] and just sort of [kept talking]. If you talk to someone like that in real life, they’re going to be affected.”

The Aliens in America alum noted that it was a “different time back then,” but that type of interaction wouldn’t work today.

“What can I say? She had thicker skin, but today you couldn’t get away with that,” the Love at the Christmas Table actor added.

Patterson recently reunited with former onscreen nephew Milo Ventimiglia for a September episode of his podcast, where the duo discussed their relationship and even spilled bombshell show secrets.

“We’re playing these characters; Jess was a punk kid who didn’t want to hear it from anybody,” the 44-year-old This Is Us star said at the time. “Luke was losing his mind with this kid that he was saddled with from his sister. Who you and I were could not have been more opposite than who Jess and Luke were. But where Jess and Luke kind of got to, I think ultimately was closer to who you and I were in terms of [the] relationship. Jess grew up. Jess learned some lessons. Luke had been through some stuff. It’s all fascinating.”

Gilmore Girls originally ran for seven seasons between 2000 and 2007 ahead of Netflix’s limited four-episode revival that premiered in November 2016.

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!