Pleading the fifth. Alexis Bledel took inspiration from Rory Gilmore’s journalistic roots by refusing to show bias for any of her Gilmore Girls character’s boyfriends during the Sunday, May 23, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“Who do you think Rory ultimately should have ended up with? Jess, Logan or Dean?” Andy Cohen asked.

While The Handmaid’s Tale actress, 39, seemed confident in her answer at first, she backtracked quickly.

“J … eagan? I can’t single somebody out,” she said.

Luckily, 52-year-old Cohen’s other Gilmore Girls questions had easier answers. After being asked what “lessons” she took away from the show, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star revealed that she learned the importance of a “do your work, then feast” mentality from her time in Stars Hollow. She also noted she drank “so much” coffee while working on the series.

Gilmore Girls originally ran from 2000 to 2007. The show followed a single mother, Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham), and her daughter, Rory, as they went about their lives in a picturesque town in Connecticut. The duo drank lots of coffee, watched lots of movies and talked extremely fast.

While the beloved series was rebooted for Netflix’s Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in 2016, fans (and cast members!) are still holding out hope to return to Stars Hollow someday after the reboot ended on a cliffhanger. During part four of the series, Rory revealed she was pregnant, but it wasn’t clear who the father of the child is.

Earlier this month, Scott Patterson, who played Lorelai’s love interest Luke Danes on the show, revealed his idea for new Gilmore Girls episodes tackling Rory’s pregnancy in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“[Rory] has the baby,” the 62-year-old actor began. “And then she goes off to pursue a huge opportunity in Europe for her writing and dumps the baby in our lap. And we get to raise the kid a little bit while she’s off pursuing that and she comes back.”

While Patterson said he has no idea who the baby’s father is, he did share his opinion on who Rory should have ended up with on the show: his onscreen nephew, Jess (Milo Ventimiglia).

“I love the kid, you know, he’s blood,” the actor told Us. “I just think that character [of Logan] is so smug. … Yes, I think in her DNA, she probably needs that, because she’s a Gilmore, right? But I don’t know. I think to honor how her mother brought her up, I think it’s a little more Jess.”

Graham — who has not revealed which of Rory’s boyfriends’ teams she’s on — would be happy to make Patterson’s dreams a reality. During a March interview with SiriusXM’s Jessica Shaw, the Parenthood alum, 54, explained that she builds a Gilmore Girls clause into her contracts so she can leave a project to film if a revival ever occurs.

“I put that window into all my new jobs just in case,” she said.