Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are happy with their life together Down Under, but that doesn’t mean they’re ready to exchange vows.

“They have no plans on getting married anytime soon — and perhaps, not at all,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

Hemsworth’s divorce from Miley Cyrus has added to his hesitation toward marriage, per the insider. “Liam didn’t have a good experience the first time around,” the source says. “And it’s not something he thinks of in a positive light.”

The Land of Bad actor, 34, dated Cyrus, 31, on and off for nearly 10 years after sparking a romance on the set of The Last Song in 2009. The pair got engaged in 2012 but called it off the following fall. Following a reconciliation in 2016, Hemsworth and Cyrus got married in December 2018. The twosome called it quits for good in August 2019.

It wasn’t long before Hemsworth found love with Brooks, whom he began seeing in late 2019. “Liam and Gabriella are really close,” a source exclusively told Us that December, noting the duo “connect over important topics and share the same values about family and life.”

Brooks gave insight into her romance with the Hunger Games star in December 2021, explaining to Stellar magazine, “My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me.”

The model noted that since her profession is so public, she’s learned “there are some things you just want to keep to yourself,” including her bond with Hemsworth. “I completely understand [the interest in our relationship],” she added. “But at the end of the day, I guess I just like having that for me.”

Related: Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks' Relationship Timeline Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks first fueled romance rumors in December 2019, and the couple have continued to grow closer since. The actor was first spotted with Brooks at lunch with his parents in Byron Bay, Australia. A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Hemsworth “feels comfortable” with the model. While the […]

After nearly five years of dating, Hemsworth and Brooks’ bond has continued to grow out of the spotlight.

“His family welcomed her with open arms, and he loves how perfectly she blends in with all of them,” the insider tells Us of the lovebirds, who reside in their home country of Australia.

Hemsworth and Brooks “have a wonderful relationship,” the source explains, adding, “[They] don’t need a piece of paper to make things official.”

The couple proved that their connection is still going strong during their recent European getaway. Both Hemsworth and Brooks shared rare photos of each other on social media in June from the Greek islands.

“Greece 🇬🇷 what a wonderful place,” Hemsworth captioned his vacation snaps, including a shot of his girlfriend on the beach at sunset.

Related: Sofia Vergara and More Celebs Who Are on European Getaways This Summer Summertime is the perfect excuse to book a flight to Europe and escape for a while — and celebrities like Nicky Hilton and Reese Witherspoon have done just that. Hilton started her summer fun a little early by jetting off to London with pals Bijou Phillips and Rebecca Vallance-Gasan in mid May. Days later, Hilton […]

Brooks shared a series of beach photos from the trip on her own Instagram account, one of which showed Hemsworth floating in the ocean. “I ❤️ 🇬🇷,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, the pair jetted off to Copenhagen for another summer adventure. “Alchemist ❤️,” Brooks captioned the vacay photos, revealing that Hemsworth was by her side during what appeared to be an art installation featuring jellyfish on the ceiling.

For more on Hemsworth and Brooks relationship watch the exclusive video above — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, with 12 additional pages, on newsstands now.