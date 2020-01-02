A friendly connection! Lindsay Lohan cleared up speculation that she was flirting with Liam Hemsworth in his Instagram comments during her appearance on CNN’s Times Square New Year’s Eve on Tuesday, December 31.

The Mean Girls star, 33, posted a prayer emoji under a series of surfing photos that Hemsworth, 29, shared via Instagram on December 26. Some users thought Lohan was trying to catch Hemsworth’s eye following his divorce from Miley Cyrus. However, Lohan told CNN’s Times Square New Year’s Eve hosts, Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, that she didn’t have any romantic intentions towards The Last Song actor.

“I think that comes from me being in Australia,” she explained to Cohen. “[Hemsworth] surfs a lot and I work with the WOW Foundation, for Waves of Wellness [a surf therapy organization], in Australia. So that’s a very important thing for us. And so I’m working with them a lot and bringing people with energy together and he surfs and then people took that the wrong way. We always have gossip in our life, you know that.”

The actress, who is currently in Muscat, Oman, also teased her upcoming plans for 2020 telling Cohen she plans to move back to the U.S. to continue her career. “I’m managing my sister [Ali Lohan], so I really want to focus on me and everything that I can do in my life, and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon in this new year,” Lohan said.

Lindsay took aim at 27-year-old Cyrus’ new flame Cody Simpson, who previously dated her sister Ali, 26, in October.

“When you realize you failed. And you settle for less @codysimpson,” she wrote alongside a photo of Simpson, 22, and Ali. “Family is everything, you won The Masked Singer but you lost on your future.” The “Pretty Brown Eyes” crooner was crowned the winner of The Masked Singer in Australia, where Linsday sat on the judging panel. Lindsay also claimed that she once furnished Simpson’s home in Los Angeles. Simpson explained her comments later that month during his appearance on Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa.

“I dated her sister for a little while and I lived in this little beach shack in Venice in California. And I didn’t have a bed, just a mattress on the floor, by choice,” Simpson said at the time. “I just didn’t really care, you know. They came into the house and kept like, ordering me stuff and it would show up to the house. [Lindsay] bought me a bed frame.”

Hemsworth, for his part, has moved on from Cyrus with model Gabriella Brooks.