There she is! Lindsay Shookus is back on Instagram after deleting her account amid her split from Ben Affleck.

One day after taking home the 2018 Emmy award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series for her work on Saturday Night Live, the 38-year-old producer’s account is active again.

Shookus hasn’t deleted old photos of the 46-year-old Batman actor, but has disabled the comments on the pics. Some pictures that appear on her Instagram include a series of photos of the former pair from a March for Our Lives rally in March, and one of Affleck sitting in a director’s chair from May. (The two are still following each other on the social media platform.)

The New York native originally went social media free in August following split speculation when the actor was spotted dining with Playboy model Shauna Sexton at Malibu restaurant Nobu.

Us Weekly confirmed on August 20 that that Shookus and Affleck had called it quits on their relationship of more than a year. The Argo star entered treatment for his battle with alcoholism days later with the help of an intervention staged by his estranged wife Jennifer Garner.

“Ben’s drinking was a driving force behind their split. The notion that Ben was taking steps to be healthier and sober prior to this intervention isn’t all true,” a source exclusively told Us of their breakup. “Ben hasn’t been sober or been that present for his family and relationship with Lindsay, and now everyone knows the reason why. He was suffering, and his addiction undoubtedly took over.”

The insider added: “Lindsay does not want to be involved in the media circus that follows Ben — especially in this difficult time. She is a private person and has taken the necessary steps to avoid the hurtful and often unwelcome attention.”

A second source noted that Shookus and Affleck’s relationship “simply ran its course,” noting that the two “tried really hard to make it work, but distance combined with work obligations and other factors made it something that could not work at this time.”

