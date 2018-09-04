Sweating out the negativity. Lindsay Shookus was spotted out on Monday, September 3, for the first time since her high-profile split from Ben Affleck.

The outing comes just two weeks after a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the 38-year-old Saturday Night Live producer and the Batman actor, 46, had pulled the plug on their relationship of more than a year.

Shookus looked casual as she strolled through New York City’s Central Park following a workout. She sported black leggings and a red “ride and shine” SoulCycle tank top paired with gray sneakers. Her blonde hair was pulled back into a bun and she rocked large sunglasses on the hot Manhattan day.

News of their split came four days after Affleck was seen dining in Malibu with Playboy model Shauna Sexton, leading to speculation that the former couple had ended things. The Argo star and Sexton, 22, later hit up the Jack and the Box drive-thru on August 19, and Us Weekly confirmed that Sexton had “spent the night” at Affleck’s house that evening.

A source later told Us exclusively that Affleck’s “drinking was a driving force behind” his breakup with Shookus.

The insider added: “The notion that Ben was taking steps to be healthier and sober prior to this intervention isn’t all true. Ben hasn’t been sober or been that present for his family and relationship with Lindsay, and now everyone knows the reason why. He was suffering, and his addiction undoubtedly took over.”

Affleck has since entered treatment for his alcoholism for the third time after ex wife Jennifer Garner helped stage an intervention alongside a sober coach at his California home.

