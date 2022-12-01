Ringing in the holidays — in a “different” way. After Todd Chrisley and wife Julie Chrisley were sentenced to prison for multiple years following their fraud conviction, daughter Lindsie Chrisley understands their family holidays won’t be the same.

“In my family, we’ve always done Christmas very big and it’s always been a very exciting time of year,” Lindsie, 33, said during the Wednesday, November 30, episode of her “Southern Tea” podcast. “Our house was always decorated very magical, and my parents always were the best at Christmas. Obviously, with everything going on with my family, things look a lot different this year.”

While the South Carolina native — whom the 53-year-old Chrisley Knows Best patriarch shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry, along with son Kyle Chrisley — understands the normally jolly season will be difficult, she wants to put on a brave face for her son Jackson, 10, and younger siblings. (Todd and Julie, 49, share son Chase, 26, daughter Savannah, 25, son Grayson, 16, and received custody of Kyle’s daughter, Chloe, in 2019.)

“When you have children, I feel like even if you aren’t in the holiday spirit — and this really applies to any time in life, it can be a random Thursday — I feel like you kind of have to put a front in a sense like, ‘OK, everything’s good and everything’s happy and, like, we’re gonna have a good time and you have all these real-life things that are going on outside of that,’” Lindsie — who coparents Jackson with ex-husband Will Campbell — said on Wednesday. “I think about when you start seeing Christmas stuff in July. I hate a rushed feeling, but this year, I’m kind of OK with it. I’m like, ‘You know what, I’m kind of ready for it to all be over. I’m ready for it to be a new year.’”

She continued: “There’s been so many things that have gone on that I’m just kind of over it and ready to start fresh and to have a little bit of a break.”

Todd and Julie — who wed in 1996 — were indicted in 2019 on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy. While the reality TV pair have denied the charges, they were found guilty in May on all counts. News broke on November 21 that Todd had been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Julie, for her part, received a seven-year sentence. The twosome will also serve 16 months of probation.

“Yesterday doesn’t matter. Today is what we have. Tomorrow belongs to God, because we’re not promised tomorrow,” the real estate tycoon broke his silence on the couple’s sentencing verdict during the Wednesday episode of their “Chrisley Confessions” podcast. “What God calls us through, he will walk us through.”

Julie, for her part, noted how she wanted to “live every day as if it’s out last” and be a good example to their children moving forward.

“God will call you to do something, and he’ll equip you to do it. He’ll give you what you need to do it,” the reality TV matriarch said on Wednesday. “The difficulties I’m going through, how I handle it — [my kids are] watching that as well. If I handle it right, they’re watching, if I screw it up, they’re watching, and so, for me as a parent, I want to try to make sure that I do it right more than I do it wrong, because I know they’re watching, and I know it will prepare them for difficulties, unfortunately, that they will have later in life.”