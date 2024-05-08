Lisa Hochstein says her Real Housewives of Miami costar Larsa Pippen is “in a great space” amid her off-on romance with Marcus Jordan.

“She’s always busy with her brands. She works really hard. I don’t even know how many shows she’s doing, but she’s always doing a show or a brand deal or breaking up or making up with Marcus,” Hochstein, 41, exclusively quipped to Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 7, while discussing her Smirnoff ICE SURPR-ICE partnership at the F1 Grand Prix. “They’re both dear friends of mine. So I support them no matter what happens. … They’re just two crazy kids in love.”

Us previously broke the news in 2022 that Pippen, 49, was dating Jordan, 33, but the couple were keeping their romance low-key because of the feud between Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, and Marcus’ father, Michael Jordan. (Scottie, 58, and Michael, 61, were previously teammates on the Chicago Bulls but had a falling out over Michael’s 2020 docuseries The Last Dance.)

After one year of dating, Larsa and Marcus called it quits in February. They reconciled days later, only to split again in March. The pair eventually sparked reunion rumors last month.

“I’m in a place where I’m growing and I feel like we’re just moving on different paths,” Larsa previously told Us in March. “He’s a great guy, but we’re just on a different path.”

No matter where Larsa and Marcus stand, Hochstein asserts to Us that she will “always support those two.” She also remains a fervent supporter of RHOM’s Alexia Nepola after Alexia’s husband, Todd Nepola, filed for divorce in April after three years of marriage. Alexia, 56, has since claimed she was shocked by the separation.

“I have seen her [and] I’ve spoken to her. I’ve given her a lot of advice,” Lisa, who is currently in the middle of her own divorce from Lenny Hochstein, told Us. “I mean, she’s been herself divorced already or married twice before. This will now be her third. I think she’s a very strong, resilient woman. She’s been through so much in her life and she always bounces back.”

Lisa continued, “I don’t think I’ve met anyone as strong as her. She’ll be good in the end and she’s going to get through this and we’re all rallying behind her. And it was shocking in the way it was done, but I think some of us saw some of the cracks.”

When Lisa isn’t tirelessly supporting her friends amid their relationship ups and downs, she partnered with Smirnoff ICE for their surprise F1 party on Sunday, May 5.

“Well, I am super, super grateful and I was super excited to be one of the hosts for this event. I love Smirnoff,” she said. “It’s one of the biggest brands in the world, so to be collabing with them was super exciting. The whole day was just incredible. Everything was set up in a beautiful yacht. There [were] beautiful people everywhere. The weather was perfect. Everyone was super excited for the surprise.”

