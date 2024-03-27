Marcus Jordan is seemingly not here for Larsa Pippen‘s comments about their split.
Jordan, 33, shared a cryptic post via Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 26, which read, “I wasn’t born last night. Rewriting history for clout is not cute. Funny how ppl change, just to be part of a conversation that’s irrelevant. Why give shorty a heart, when she rather have press. Ooooohhh thats [sic] nerve.”
The social media message has since been deleted, according to Page Six, but seemed to be in reference to Pippen’s comments about their split. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, March 25, that she and Jordan were on “different journeys” before calling it quits.
“I’m in a place where I’m growing and I feel like we’re just moving on different paths,” she explained. “He’s a great guy, but we’re just on a different path.”
Pippen noted that she would be making changes to their joint podcast, “Separation Anxiety,” after the breakup.
“I’m going to change it up a bit, but I definitely want to continue doing it. I enjoy doing it,” she added. “I might change the title and maybe do it with a female. I feel like I’m going to make it more like girlfriends chatting.”
The reality star elaborated on the subject during the Tuesday episode of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach‘s “Amy and T.J.” podcast. “I want him to be happy,” she shared. “He’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me.”
Pippen denied that the former couple’s 16-year age gap played a role in the split. “I don’t think it’s the age,” she said. “I just think it’s where we are right now.”
Us originally confirmed last month that the pair hit pause on their romance after they unfollowed each other for the first time. They quickly got back together, and Pippen subsequently discussed having regrets about handling her issues with Jordan publicly.
“I feel like I was very emotional. I wish I didn’t delete those photos,” she admitted on the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast in February. “I didn’t even archive them, I couldn’t archive them, I just deleted them. I was just emotional and impulsive I guess.”
Pippen clarified at the time that she and Jordan didn’t officially “break up.”
“We kind of needed to just take a beat, gather our thoughts and see if this relationship, you know what’s going to happen in the future,” she added. “It was like, we’ve spent a lot of time together and I feel like this was the point of, we’re going to be together and get engaged or start working to the next phase, or we’re going to break up. It’s that phase of making the right decision for your relationship.”
Earlier this month, Pippen and Jordan unfollowed each other again. The duo originally started dating in 2022 after Larsa’s divorce from her husband of 20-plus years, Scottie Pippen, was finalized. (She shares children Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 22, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 15, with Scottie, 58.)
Larsa’s romance initially came as a surprise because of Scottie’s feud with Marcus’ father, Michael Jordan, his former Chicago Bulls teammate. Michael, 61, previously joked that he didn’t approve of Marcus dating Larsa, which she later said hurt her feelings.
“No, I haven’t hung out with his dad,” Larsa said on the “Whine Down With Jana Kramer” podcast in August 2023. “It is probably awkward for my ex and [Marcus’] dad. I get it. I’m not crazy. I understand that it is different for them. For us [though], we never talk about them. We have our own relationship and our own day to day life. It involves only us and my kids.”