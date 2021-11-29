Like mother, like daughter! Lisa Rinna teamed up with her youngest daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, for a sexy photoshoot in celebration of their Rinna Beauty collaboration.

“When my mom asked me to create a color that described me … I was sooo excited,” Hamlin, 20, wrote via Instagram on Monday, November 29, alongside a behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot. “Growing up my first memories are of raiding my mom’s lipstick drawer and trying every single color on.”

The model, who posed alongside her mom, 58, on motorcycles in the promo video and images for her new lip kit (which includes a lipstick, lip liner and lip gloss), gushed over her love of makeup and how it bonded her with Rinna.

“I did this like it was a sport. I loved trying on all the different colors,” Hamlin, who wore a white corset, big black belt and light washed jeans in the video, continued. “This project was really close to my heart. Being able to create the perfect color, and have it come to light, and watch it grow has been so fun!!!!!”

Amelia, who is the youngest of Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s two daughters, thanked her mom and the Rinna Beauty team for “allowing me to use my creativity in this space!” (Rinna and Harry, 70, also share Delilah Belle, 23.)

She also gave photographer Greg Swales and stylist Jordan Marx-Bevinetto a shout-out for making “all of our 90’s greaser dreams come true.”

The California native added: “Thank you thank you thank you guys for allowing me to be a part in this!!!!!! my lip kit is now live @rinnabeauty 🥺 i hope you guys love it as much as i do… it’s rly pretty 🥺🤍🕊.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared photos of the pair wearing leather tops and matching pants with silver jewelry via her Instagram profile on Monday. In the snaps, the mother-daughter duo looked like twins with their long, brown locks and coordinated berry-hued lipstick.

“The new Amelia Lip by @ameliagray just launched on Rinnabeauty.com 💋,” she captioned the photos. “This limited-edition lip kit was created by Amelia Gray Hamlin using some of her favorite color tones. 💋❤️.”

The family project came two months after Us Weekly confirmed that Amelia and Scott Disick split after nearly one year of dating.

A source exclusively told Us in early September that “Amelia was the one who ended things” after the duo were first linked in October 2020. A second insider noted at the time that the breakup “had a lot to do with how her mom felt about him,” adding that Rinna “was never a fan” of the Talentless designer, 38.

Rinna made her feelings toward Disick known during an August episode of RHOBH, in which she lamented about Amelia’s choice in men. “Why can’t it be Harry Styles? Why the f–k is it Scott Disick?” the Oregon native joked at the time.

The following month, Rinna told Andy Cohen during an episode of Watch What Happens Live that she “tried really hard” and was “really patient” when Amelia and Disick were together.