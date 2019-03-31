Lisa Vanderpump Explains Why ‘RHOBH’ Cast Didn’t Attend Vegas Opening

Lisa Vanderpump revealed why her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates weren’t at the opening of her Vanderpump Cocktail Garden restaurant in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 30.

“Well, I did have an invitation to them because I had it on email and it was all written out for all of them you know. And they’re not here,” Vanderpump, 58, told the New York Post’s Page Six. “I think it was probably because I forgot to press the send button.”

However, her former costar Camille Grammer was in attendance at the Caesars Palace bash, along with several Vanderpump Rules cast members, including Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay and Kristen Doute.

Vanderpump, who has been feuding with her fellow housewives this season, filmed scenes for RHOBH during the opening night celebration for her latest restaurant.

“That’s why Camille and I — we’ve been friends for years, she came to join me,” Vanderpump explained.

Grammer told Page Six that the restaurateur has been “awesome with me this year,” as she’s supported the 50-year-old in the wake of the destruction of her Malibu mansion in the California wildfires.

“She was the first one to contact me about my house,” Grammer revealed, adding that Vanderpump, whose brother Mark Vanderpump died of suicide in May last year, also supported her as she mourned the loss of her assistant of 22 years. “She helped me, coach me through the grieving process.”

The past few months have seen Vanderpump fall out with longtime friend Kyle Richards and get involved in a battle with Dorit Kemsley over a puppy she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs that ended up being surrendered to a kill shelter.

As the fallout over PuppyGate continues, the animal activist told Us Weekly she isn’t sure if she’ll attend the upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion taping.

“I don’t know yet because that’s so far away,” she told Us. “I don’t know how the audience would react, so I really don’t know.”

But one insider told Us earlier this month that her castmates think Vanderpump will skip it: “Production and the other housewives don’t believe she will show up for the reunion because she can’t face the truth and the other housewives.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!