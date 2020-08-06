Moving forward … slowly. Olivia Jade Giannulli is still repairing her relationship with her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Lori and Olivia Jade’s relationship has not fully healed,” the insider tells Us. However, it has been getting better since the actress, 55, pleaded guilty for her part in the college admissions scandal.

In May, a second source told Us exclusively that the influencer, 20, is “really proud of her mom for pleading guilty” and it’s helped her feel a bit better knowing that her parents will “face the consequences for their actions.”

The Full House alum and the designer, 57, were accused of paying bribes to ensure their daughters Olivia Jade and Bella Rose Giannulli would be admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite neither girls being athletes. Although initially pleading not guilty to fraud, money laundering and bribery charges, the pair changed their tune and accepted a plea deal on May 21 and pleaded guilty on May 22.

The former When Calls the Heart star will likely serve her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California — the same place Felicity Huffman, who also pleaded guilty for her part in the scandal, served her sentence in October 2019.

Last month, the actress and the designer sold their home for approximately $18 million — a large difference from their original asking price of $28.7 million. Despite the loss, “Lori and Mossimo are thrilled they were able to sell the house,” the source says.

Olivia Jade is now trying to move forward with her career as an influencer and YouTube star, but “knows that for a while she might face some struggle,” the second insider shared. “She knows there is still a platform there for her and she will regroup and rebuild her brand in one way or another.”

The source added: “Olivia has the mindset that nothing lasts forever and while she knows it will be an uphill battle, she feels much more confident than she did six months ago. [She] knows it’s a slow rebuild and that she’ll have to start from the ground up and be weary of her choices.”

With reporting by Brody Brown