Love Is Blind alums Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones have finalized their divorce.

“Well, it is official,” McNeely, 28, explained in a tearful TikTok video posted on Tuesday, November 29. “Divorce really is like a grief and as much as people laugh at how long we were married, I think my expectations made it real. My hope made it real, my effort made it real, my tears made it real.”

She continued: “So, I’m crying for the girl that I was at the beginning of this marriage when I was so hopeful and had less baggage and I was optimistic and I was healed. I’m crying for that marriage that I thought could work. … And then, cameras left and s—t hit the wall, but don’t get it twisted: I may be crying and I may be sad right now, but I’m happy that I’m moving forward and I’m happy that I’m out of something that no longer works for me, something that drained the life out of me.”

McNeely and Jones, 33, initially connected in the Love Is Blind pods during its second season, which premiered on Netflix in February. The show — which was filmed one year earlier — saw the twosome ultimately decide to get married during the season finale. The pair’s marriage continued to flourish as they appeared side-by-side on Love Is Blind: After the Altar. One month before the reunion special dropped on Netflix in September, the former couple announced that they had split.

“After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing,” McNeely and the healthcare consultant wrote in a joint Instagram statement in August. “While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions and that’s OK. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best.”

The Chicago residents added: “We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives. Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience. To the Love Is Blind family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support.”

Us Weekly confirmed last month that McNeely had officially filed a petition to dissolve their marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for their breakup. Per the court documents, the duo had worked out a “global settlement” to address dividing assets and spousal support issues.

The program care coordinator — who has found solace in her fellow Love Is Blind ladies — and Jones have since been outspoken about navigating the end of their relationship.

“I love that man. Of course, I can only speak to my experience and I hope that Jarrette can grow to be truly vulnerable amongst those he loves,” McNeely captioned her Thursday video, noting they had several “good moments” together. “I do not regret it but instead will and am learning from it. … For anyone else going through a divorce, a breakup, or just general grief, it’s OK. It’s OK to feel, it’s okay to process, and it’s OK to lean on those closest to you. Every experience was meant to teach, prune, and stretch. Embrace it.”

Jones, for his part, has also been candid about his perspective of going through a divorce.

“32 was a year where a ton of lessons were learned. I’ll never question God’s handling of things, but instead walk the path he’s laid out in front of me,” the “Gentleman’s Lounge” podcast host wrote via Instagram on November 9. “I pray that 33 will be filled with happiness, prosperity, love, and most importantly growth.”