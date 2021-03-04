Age is just a number! Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich have “both fallen pretty hard for each other,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Lucy and Skeet have been dating for a little over a month now,” the insider says. “While it’s very new, they spend a lot of time together.”

The Pretty Little Liars alum, 31, and the Jericho alum, 51, “try to see each other as much as possible,” the source explains, adding, “it’s clear they’re very into each other.”

The new couple met thanks to their “mutual friends through the Archie universe,” the insider notes. Ulrich starred on Riverdale for five seasons while Hale was the lead on spinoff Katy Keene, which ran for one season on The CW.

Hale’s character crossed over into the Riverdale world during a 2020 episode of the show after being mentioned as a former pal of Veronica Lodge (played by Camila Mendes). After landing the role of Katy Keene, the Tennessee native also acted alongside Ashleigh Murray (Josie McCoy), who was previously part of the Riverdale cast.

The Life Sentence alum and the Craft actor may have friends in common, but their age difference — Hale is 20 years younger than Ulrich —has still raised a few eyebrows among some fans.

The source tells Us, however, that although the duo does “have a huge age gap, it doesn’t bother them.” They’ve instead connected over their similar interests. “They are both kind and have a funny, but dark sense of humor,” the insider adds.

The Truth or Dare actress was first linked to Ulrich last month when the duo were spotted kissing on February 21 while out in Los Angeles. They were seen holding hands across the table before Hale kissed her man’s hand.

Four days later, the Scream actor left a flirty comment on Hale’s Instagram. The Dude actress posted a photo of herself on February 25 wearing a gray T-shirt, miniskirt and lace-up booties, captioning it, “I miss New York.” The Virginia native replied: “My goodness!!”

The pair’s romance came after Ulrich’s split from Megan Blake Irwin last year. The pair went public with their relationship in May 2020 but sparked breakup speculation that September when the model, 28, was seen with Luke Rockhold.

Ulrich shares 19-year-old twins, Jakob and Naiia, with ex-wife Georgina Cates, whom he split from in 2005 after eight years of marriage. He was then married to Amelia Jackson-Gray from 2012 to 2015 and engaged to Rose Costa from 2016 to 2017.

Hale, for her part, was most recently linked to Colton Underwood in July 2020, after his split from Cassie Randolph. She’s also dated actors David Henrie, Chris Zylka and Ryan Rottman.