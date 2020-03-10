Not looking back! Malika Haqq isn’t interested in knowing what her ex is doing, especially since she’s focused on herself and becoming a mother.

“Please stop sending me my ex’s news,” Haqq, 37, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 8. “I am single. Not my business.”

The Dash Dolls alum revealed that she would also like her followers to keep her business to themselves moving forward. “And when I get some news hold that too. #happyinternationalwomensday,” she added.

The Los Angeles native didn’t say which ex her fans were talking about, but she has been open about her single status throughout her pregnancy.

The Sky High actress announced in September 2019 that she is expecting her first child.

“I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” she captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine. … 2020 baby!”

Us Weekly later broke the news that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis is the father of her child, which Haqq and the rapper, 32, confirmed when they both attended her teddy bear-themed baby shower in February.

A few weeks after her baby shower, the Famously Single alum posed with plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond and shared her plans for her post-baby body with her followers on social media.

“Stopped by just to see my fav @drjasondiamond and I’m fully book [sic] for my post pregnancy makeover,” she wrote via Instagram on February 25. “I can’t wait!”

“LOL. Wait, who said I was getting surgery?! I don’t need it. Never have, boo boo,” she wrote on February 26 after one fan had commented on the picture telling her not to have surgery.

The picture caused some fans to believe that Haqq had plans to go under the knife after welcoming her son, but she quickly shut down the rumors.

When a second follower wrote, “You were saying you were having a mommy makeover,” Haqq clarified her earlier post writing back, “Folks love to jump to conclusions, LOL. My makeover doesn’t require surgery but to each their own.”

More recently, the reality TV personality shared with her followers on March 9, ahead of her 37th birthday on March 10, that she “couldn’t be happier” while preparing to welcome her little one.